Keith Krach-Led US-Taiwan Business Council Delegation Focused on Trusted Tech and Securing Semiconductors

US Tech Leaders Met with President Lai, Vice President Hsiao; Krach Institute for Tech Diplomacy at Purdue Chair Delivered Keynote at SEMICON Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The US-Taiwan Business Council (USTBC) delegation, headed by former Under Secretary of State and USTBC Chairman Keith Krach and President Rupert Hammond-Chambers, concluded its mission to Taiwan focused on securing a trusted semiconductor supply chain. The visit was punctuated by Krach’s keynote remarks at SEMICON Taiwan, the premier global microelectronics event.









The USTBC delegation, comprising executives from some of the most important tech companies in the world, including Google, IBM, AWS, Dolby, Applied Materials, Synopsys, TSMC, and others, began the week-long visit with a trip to the semiconductor cluster in Southern Taiwan. The group was addressed by Kaohsiung City Mayor Chen Chi-mei and met with local tech entrepreneurs and academics from the National Sun Yat-sen University.

Over the following couple of days, the delegation was briefed by the team at the American Institute in Taiwan, headed by Director Raymond Greene, and engaged in substantive discussions with Taiwan’s President Lai Ching-te, Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim, Premier Cho Jung-tai, Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung, Economic Minister Kuo Jyh-huei, President of the Legislative Yuan Han Kuo-yu, along with legislators representing all political Parties. The “trust” theme was echoed in every meeting and there was broad agreement on the importance of the innovation and adoption of trusted technologies.

“Taiwan is not only business-friendly but a trusted friend of the United States,” said Keith Krach during his remarks at SEMICON Taiwan. “A vibrant Taiwan strengthens the entire free world, and without a free Taiwan, the forces of authoritarianism endanger freedom everywhere.”

Krach emphasized the enduring trust between the US and Taiwan, stemming in part from his 2020 visit to the island as the highest-ranking American diplomat in 41 years. Krach’s economic diplomacy ushered in the current era of unparalleled US-Taiwan ties, leading to the onshoring of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) to the United States, which paved the way for the $280 billion CHIPS and Science Act and more than $450 billion of new private-sector investment in US semiconductor manufacturing, Taiwan’s entry into the Clean Network, the Economic Prosperity Partnership Dialogue, the US-Taiwan Science and Technology Cooperation Agreement, and the ongoing US-Taiwan Initiative on 21st-Century Trade.

To further strengthen the ties, the Krach Institute established the Taiwan Center for Innovation and Prosperity to enhance Taiwan’s prosperity, international standing, and sovereignty by offering technological expertise and diplomatic reinforcement. The Center bridges US investment, talent, and expertise through its expansive private sector network.

“The US-Taiwan Business Council’s inaugural delegation, led by our new chairman Keith Krach, was a huge success,” said USTBC President Rupert Hammond-Chambers. “We met with Taiwan’s leadership, leading technology companies and advanced a number of important initiatives. We’re thrilled to be working with SEMI during SEMICON Taiwan 2024 and look forward to more cooperation at next year’s event.”

About the Krach Institute for Tech Diplomacy at Purdue

The Krach Institute for Tech Diplomacy at Purdue is the world’s preeminent nonprofit trusted technology accelerator. As the leader of the new category called Tech Diplomacy, the Institute is focused on driving outcomes in three core areas: the creation of action-oriented strategies and solutions that will help advance principles of trusted tech at a global scale; the growth of the Global Trusted Tech Network of individuals and organizations who support the fight against techno-authoritarianism; the creation of education and training to increase the widespread practice of Tech Diplomacy.

About the Taiwan Center for Innovation and Prosperity

The Taiwan Center for Innovation and Prosperity aims to strengthen the technological and diplomatic capabilities of Taiwan and the US by: (1) delivering access to best-in-class STEM talent, especially in advanced manufacturing, AI, and electric vehicles; (2) providing unique Tech Diplomacy expertise that integrates Silicon Valley strategies with foreign policy tools; (3) building a network of networks for industry and government collaboration; (4) facilitating the path to commercialization from research to application and business creation; and (5) strengthening research and development in secure microelectronics, hypersonics, and other emerging technologies.

