Keepit recognized for cyber resilience, compliance innovation and ransomware recovery in Global Infosec Awards 2024

COPENHAGEN, Denmark–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Keepit, a global leader in SaaS data protection, is proud to announce it has secured coveted awards at the 2024 Global Infosec Awards, cementing its status as industry leader. Keepit was named winner in four cybersecurity categories: “Most Innovative Compliance,” “Publisher’s Choice Cyber Resilience,” “Best Product Data Recovery,” and “Hot Company Ransomware Recovery.”

Headquartered in Copenhagen with offices and data centers globally, Keepit protects cloud data for organizations, ensuring business continuity and access to information.

“Keepit embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

“These accolades underscore that the Keepit platform is the solution of choice for companies looking to future proof their backup and recovery capabilities against ransomware attacks and ever-increasing compliance regulations. We’re thrilled to receive these coveted cybersecurity awards from Cyber Defense Magazine,” says Michele Hayes, CMO at Keepit.

In addition to these awards for their platform solution, Keepit Backup and Recovery for Entra ID (formerly Azure AD) has won several awards recently, including: “Risk management solution provider of the year” from 2023 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards; “2023 Product of the Year” from Redmond Magazine; “Data Loss Prevention” and “Disaster Recovery/Business Continuity” categories from Security Today’s CyberSecured Awards, and the “Azure Cloud Security” category from the 2024 Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity.

The Keepit platform is also garnering international awards, including “Best Cybersecurity Backup Service” by Business Awards UK, 2024 Cybersecurity and Resilience Awards and Best Security Solution for Data Management/ Data Protection by the Cloud Security Awards 2024.

For more information about Keepit and its award-winning solutions, please visit www.keepit.com

About Keepit

Keepit provides next-level SaaS data protection for companies with data stored in the cloud. Keepit’s vendor-independent cloud dedicated to SaaS data protection is based on a blockchain-verified solution. Keepit protects data in key business applications including Microsoft 365, Microsoft Entra ID, Google, and Salesforce. Headquartered in Copenhagen with offices and data centers globally, Keepit is trusted by thousands of companies worldwide to protect and manage their cloud data. For more information visit www.keepit.com or follow Keepit on LinkedIn.

About CDM InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s twelfth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the Globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com

About the Judging

The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies, than the one with the most customers or money in the bank. CDM is always asking “What’s Next?” so we are looking for best of breed, next generation InfoSec solutions.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

