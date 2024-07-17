Keen Offers Free Access to Advanced Marketing Mix Modeling

Brands can now unlock 25% higher marketing ROI with an optimized marketing mix plan in 5 minutes — for free.

Through a 14-day free trial, users gain access to the full suite of Keen’s marketing mix modeling capabilities, including access to Keen’s AI-powered insights and industry benchmarks. By inputting their existing marketing data into the Keen platform, users can run simulations, create forecasts, maximize resources, and generate optimized marketing mix plans to align to their marketing objectives, receiving a report in as little as five minutes.

With this, a brand can easily optimize their budgets across sales channels, consolidate budget reporting to visualize holistic marketing performance across channels and tactics, analyze the performance of their existing marketing tactics and receive recommendations for spend optimization. Using predictive AI insights that leverage decades of data, users can outmaneuver competitors, accelerate growth, and unlock 25% higher marketing ROI with an optimized marketing mix plan.

In fact, users have seen incredible success using the Keen platform to date:

A non-alcoholic beverage challenger brand increased net profit by 52% while spending 15% less thanks to Keen’s insights.

An enterprise company that only ran MMM on their largest brand unlocked a 12% lift in profit based on Keen’s recommendation to optimize their MMM for challenger brands within their portfolio.

A global retail brand reduced spend by $500k and redistributed working dollars based on Keen insights driving $1.2MM more in profit.

“As brands start to prepare their budgets for 2025, they need to accurately forecast how best to allocate their spend to make an effective plan, which can be difficult, if not impossible to achieve,” said Josh Lucas, Head of Product at Keen Decision Systems. “Our free trial will streamline that process for users, delivering budget analyses and plans in a quick and easy-to-use interface. We are committed to delivering the information that marketers need to defend their budgets and demonstrate bottom-line impact.”

For more information or to test the free trial, please visit: https://keends.com/free-trial/.

About Keen Decision Systems

Powered by AI, Keen Decision Systems, a software-as-a-service company offers the only next-generation marketing mix system, which provides historical performance measurement, as well as predictive and prescriptive plans to optimize ongoing marketing-spend choices – across all channels, tied to financial outcomes. Keen’s customers experience an average 25 percent improvement in brand performance in year one. Connect: KeenDS.com, info@keends.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

