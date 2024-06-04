Keela Joins Aplos and Raisely to Build the First Nonprofit Cloud

VANCOUVER, British Columbia & FRESNO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Keela, a CRM software for nonprofits, today announced that it will join Aplos and Raisely. Together the three companies offer dedicated software solutions for every aspect of managing a nonprofit with Aplos’ accounting suite, Raisely’s fundraising capabilities and Keela’s focus on donor management.





Aplos CEO Anush Vinod and COO Meera Patel will be joined by Aplos CTO Liran Keren and CPO Tom Maitland to provide leadership and strategic oversight for Aplos, Raisely, and Keela.

Aplos CEO Anush Vinod said, “Keela is the missing puzzle piece in our quest to offer the industry’s first dedicated ‘Cloud’ — a fully integrated technology platform across the most enabling technologies for nonprofits: accounting, fundraising, and now, CRM.”

Since its founding in 2013, Keela has helped more than 1,000 nonprofits across the U.S. and Canada acquire and retain new donors with its donor management system and personalized communications tools, resulting in over $2 billion CAD raised for cause.

Founder of Keela Nejeed Kassam, who has stepped into an advisory role with the company, said, “I’m so proud of the remarkable work that Keela has done over the years. There’s no question: nonprofits deserve the best to maximize the important work being done to build communities. By marrying Keela and Aplos, we’re aiming to build something truly special — providing nonprofits with a platform and a company that will build, grow, and innovate for our sector. Ultimately, this new platform will provide organizations with best-in-class tools that they need to build thriving organizations.”

Meera Patel, COO of Aplos, said, “We’ve seen a real shift in customer sentiment when it comes to their software stack. Nonprofits are often stuck between the choice of tediously stringing together a set of point solutions or committing to a large provider that doesn’t meet their unique needs. We are thrilled to bring together a full set of capabilities to serve nonprofits, backed by a team with decades of experience serving them.”

Vinod added, “Our technology platform is built by visualizing our end user in their day-to-day, resulting in an innovative, integrated and interoperable system that can serve nonprofits’ most acute and difficult needs. It is this innovation and customer spirit that contributed to our fast growth, and the values we will hold dearest in the next phase of our journey.”

Harper Grey LLP served as legal counsel to Keela. Gowling WLG served as legal counsel to Aplos.

About Keela

Keela is a comprehensive donor management system for nonprofits, consolidating donor data in one place to streamline tasks like donor acknowledgments, tax receipts, gift processing, and data entry through automation. Its customizable tools help organizations build personalized donor journeys, boosting engagement and retention. With Keela, nonprofits can save time, strengthen donor relationships, and raise more. For more information, visit keela.co.

About Aplos

Aplos’ award-winning ERP software suite allows nonprofits to manage finances, people & donations seamlessly. Aplos is the most advanced fund accounting platform and financial management tool on the market, helping organizations of all sizes streamline operations. With an exceptional 4.75 G2 rating, Aplos has been a trusted partner for over 40,000 mission-driven organizations in the U.S. and Canada since 2009.

About ASG

ASG, backed by Alpine Investors, is a unique and fast-growing software business that buys and builds market-leading vertical SaaS companies. ASG believes deeply in the power of people and data to grow great organizations, and that sharing knowledge, expertise, and resources across its community of businesses drives exponential growth. Founders of leading SaaS companies continue to trust ASG to grow their businesses and build even stronger legacies for the future. For more information, visit alpinesg.com.

Contacts

Celena Carr-Thomas



971-998-7554



ccarr-thomas@alpinesg.com