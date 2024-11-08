Keel Invests $34.5M into Expanding Michigan Facilities and Capabilities

ALMA, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#advancedmanufacturing–Keel Holdings, LLC (“Keel“), a leader in defense and advanced manufacturing, has completed a $34.5 million investment to expand its production capabilities and enhance its workforce development. This strategic investment, which focused on Keel’s Alma and Merrill, Michigan locations, included a facility expansion, the purchase of advanced machinery, and a reinvestment in workforce training programs.









Facility Expansion and New Machinery

At the Alma location, Keel has implemented a variety of manufacturing equipment to enhance production efficiency. Notable additions include the installation of a Ursviken 4,400-ton press brake for precise metal bending and a Wheelabrator Model PSM-836-4-40 for surface treatment. Upgrades to existing software and the integration of a new rotary table into the ARC-05i Cladding System have also been undertaken to optimize its operational capabilities.

“Our Alma facility has long been at the forefront of welding innovation. These new additions allow us to increase our throughput and continue delivering the high-quality products our customers expect,” said Brian Englehardt, Alma Plant Manager. “This investment reinforces our commitment to maintaining our leadership in welding and fabrication.”

In 2024, Keel’s Merrill location also underwent significant enhancements, including a substantial 36,000-square-foot expansion and the addition of four advanced high-speed 5-axis machining centers: two FPT Dinomax centers, an FPT Raptocut, and an FPT Dinowide. Keel also added an API Dynamic 9D LADAR system for detailed measurement and inspection. This major investment enables the facility to efficiently handle larger and more complex projects.

“We are excited about the expansion of our Merrill facility,” said Troy Genow, Merrill Plant Manager. “This additional space and new machinery not only boost our capacity but also diversifies the types of projects we can take on. It’s a pivotal step forward for our team and our customers.”

Welding Institute & CNC Apprenticeship Program

In addition to the facility expansions and new technology, Keel has prioritized investment in its most important resource – its people. The Merrill Institute, located within Keel’s Alma facility, has provided students with comprehensive, state-of-the-art, hands-on welding training since its inception in 2011. Here, students have the unique opportunity to experience a cutting-edge manufacturing environment in action, learning from AWS-certified instructors.

“We believe in empowering our team members through continuous professional development, equipping them with the tools and opportunities necessary to reach their full potential,” said Jason North, Director of Merrill Institute. “Every student who completes our program will graduate with the confidence and tools needed to excel in today’s challenging workplaces.”

Keel also offers an internal CNC training program designed to help employees enhance their career skills for continued growth and advancement. Successful participants receive a Certificate of Completion, recognized as the premier certification by companies within the manufacturing sector.

About Keel

Built for precision with an eye for innovation, Keel was formed through the merger of Pegasus Steel, Merrill Technologies Group, and Metal Trades. We are focused on delivering unmatched quality in fabrication, machining and integration to the U.S. Navy, the broader Defense Industrial Base supply chain, and our industrial customers.

