KCC Hosts Industry Leaders at CATLAB® 2024

Karen Clark & Company (KCC) is pleased to announce CATLAB® 2024, taking place in Boston from June 11-13. This annual event brings together market-leading insurers, reinsurers, and ILS investors for three days of in-depth discussions on advanced risk modeling techniques, current industry challenges and opportunities, and the latest innovations in risk quantification and management.





This year’s event features industry expert panel discussions on communicating climate risk to internal and external stakeholders, adapting to regulatory and legislative changes, the new Modeled Loss Transaction (MLT), and leveraging the KCC tools in practice.

In addition, KCC experts will answer today’s most important questions:

What’s driving increasing losses from severe convective storms and winter storms?

What did we learn from Hurricane Ian, and what will the 2024 hurricane season bring?

Where and how can a $30 billion wildfire occur?

How are weather-related perils correlated and how can that be captured by models?

What are the latest scientific findings on climate risk?

“CATLAB® is a unique forum through which KCC scientists and engineers translate advanced science and complex analysis methods into concise and practical information tailored for decision makers,” said Karen Clark, KCC CEO. “These in-depth sessions are not just about what we do but illustrate the how and the why of every aspect of the advanced KCC technology.”

“This year’s event will be especially impactful given the recent SCS events and how increasing losses are impacting insurers’ bottom line,” said Glen Daraskevich, KCC Senior Vice President. “Participants will leave the event armed with innovative strategies for understanding and managing the ‘New Normal.’”

Karen Clark & Company (KCC) provides advanced models, innovative software, and comprehensive consulting services for deeper insight into climate, weather, and catastrophe risk. KCC professionals are globally recognized experts in catastrophe modeling and risk management who work with company executives to enhance business strategies, competitive advantage, and financial results. KCC models cover tropical cyclones, extratropical cyclones, severe convective storms, winter storms, wildfires, floods, and earthquakes in over 80 countries. For more information, please visit www.karenclarkandco.com.

