Kathy Perrotte, CEO and Co-Founder of ActiveViam, Honored as a Forbes 50 OVER 50 Business Leader

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kathy Perrotte, CEO and co-founder of ActiveViam, a leading provider of advanced analytics and decision-making solutions for financial institutions, has been recognized by Forbes as one of the distinguished “50 Over 50” business leaders in the Investment category. The annual Forbes 50 Over 50 list celebrates dynamic female leaders who have made significant contributions to their industries and communities after the age of 50.





Perrotte, an accomplished entrepreneur and visionary leader, co-founded ActiveViam in 2005. ActiveViam provides cutting-edge data analytics software to the financial services industry, catering to hedge funds, investment banks, asset managers fintech companies, exchanges, custodians, central counterparties and government institutions.

“Kathy has been the driving force in ActiveViam’s recent growth and success – financially, strategically, operationally and culturally,” Tom Eacobacci, Chairman of the ActiveViam Board of Directors, said. In 2020, Kathy stepped into the CEO position to formulate and lead the team to achieve ActiveViam’s vision. Under her guidance, the company achieved a significant milestone in 2022 with the launch of its most groundbreaking product to date: DirectQuery, a state-of-the-art risk-analysis software service. This innovative offering has reinforced ActiveViam’s position as a frontrunner in the data analytics software domain, empowering financial institutions to make data-driven decisions with unparalleled accuracy and speed.

“It is an immense honor to be recognized among the esteemed individuals on the Forbes 50 Over 50 list,” said Perrotte. “I am so grateful to my fellow co-founders and employees who partner with me every day in the pursuit to create and deliver the most powerful and effective data analytics technology around the world.”

Perrotte’s achievements in the technology sector were acknowledged in early 2023 when she was honored with the Woman in Technology Award in the Software & Services Provider category at the Banking Tech Awards USA. This award celebrates her exceptional leadership, dedication, and trailblazing contributions to the technology landscape, particularly within the financial industry.

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Perrotte is a dedicated supporter of gender equality in the workplace and is the current co-treasurer and past chair of the Center for Safety & Change Board of Directors, a non-profit organization in Rockland County, N.Y. she has actively supported for two decades. Her commitment to social responsibility exemplifies her character and leadership beyond the business.

Learn more about the Forbes 50 Over 50 list here. Follow the conversation online with #ForbesOver50

About ActiveViam

Founded by a group of industry experts, ActiveViam understands the data analytics challenges faced by financial institutions across trading desks, risk, and compliance. That is why we pioneered the use of high-performance analytics in finance, helping the largest investment banks, asset managers and hedge funds make better decisions, explain results with confidence, and simulate the impact of their decisions. We are not generalists.

Our mission is to deliver train-of-thought analysis on terabytes of data in the most cost-effective way so our customers can explain their results with confidence and model the scenarios that will optimize their business. We are a pure player specializing in risk data analytics for one of the fastest-moving and most regulated industries with a presence in the world’s leading financial marketplaces –New York, London, Singapore, Sydney, Hong Kong, Paris and Frankfurt.

For more information please visit: www.activeviam.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts

PRESS INQUIRIES

ActiveViam

Erica Fidel



+1 646 688 4442



efi@activeviam.com