KATE AI Wins HIMSS25 "Best in Show" for Hospital Capacity Crisis Solution

KATE AI awarded for addressing critical hospital capacity challenges with nurse-empowering technology to optimize patient flow without additional workload.

BURLINGAME, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--Mednition, a leader in clinical artificial intelligence (AI) healthcare solutions, announced today that its flagship platform KATE AI was awarded "Best in Show" winning the Capacity Crisis challenge for the Hospital Systems category at the 2025 HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition Emerge Innovation Experience. KATE AI was selected for its proven approach to addressing healthcare's most pressing challenges: hospital overcrowding and efficient patient flow management.

KATE AI earned this recognition for its ability to empower emergency nurses to optimize patient flow from the point of entry without adding to their workload. The solution provides real-time clinical decision support, significantly improving capacity, reducing wait times, and saving lives.

"This recognition from HIMSS validates our decade-long commitment to developing trusted AI that supports clinicians at the point of care," said Christian Reilly, president of Mednition. "We designed KATE AI to address the capacity crisis where it begins – at the front door of the hospital – by empowering clinicians to practice at the top of their license to optimize patient flow and improve outcomes."

The HIMSS Emerge Innovation Experience specifically sought solutions that address the capacity crisis within hospitals by optimizing patient flow to reduce wait times and overcrowding while ensuring efficient resource management and improved bed availability. The Provider Systems C-Suite Executive Committee, comprised of hospital system executives, identified this capacity crisis as a key focus area in their short-term (12-36 month) strategic plans. KATE AI's recognition as "Best in Show" solidifies the company’s position as a leading provider of proven AI solutions addressing today’s hospitals' critical challenges.

"With emergency departments seeing 35% more visits, and over 70% of hospital admissions coming through overwhelmed emergency departments, the capacity crisis has reached a breaking point," said Steven Reilly, chief executive officer at Mednition. "KATE AI directly addresses this challenge by optimizing the front door of the health care system as we face unprecedented capacity constraints.“

Key factors contributing to KATE AI's "Best in Show" recognition include:

2x improvement in high-risk patient identification at emergency department triage

Proven 1-day reduction in length of stay, directly impacting hospital capacity

Seamless integration with Epic and Cerner EHR systems, enabling rapid deployment

Up to 30% improvement in ED nurse retention while optimizing patient flow

Demonstrated 10x ROI for hospital partners through improved operational efficiency

FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for KATE Sepsis, recognizing its novel approach to early sepsis detection

KATE AI supports over 5,500 clinicians across 34 live hospital sites, managing more than 1.5 million patient visits annually. The Emergency Nurses Association (ENA) has endorsed KATE AI as the only clinically validated AI platform for triage and is collaborating with Mednition on research to advance the future of emergency care.

Healthcare organizations interested in learning more about KATE AI can schedule a demonstration to see how this award-winning solution can help address their capacity challenges. For more information about this award and KATE AI's approach to solving the hospital capacity crisis, visit www.mednition.com/himss25-best-in-show.

Mednition will be recognized at the HIMSS25 Executive Summit. Additionally, Mednition will present KATE AI to healthcare executives at The Emerge Innovation Best-in-Show Solution Presentations for Hospital Systems' Toughest Challenges on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, from 1:55 PM to 2:40 PM PT at Caesars Forum 131. This recognition places KATE AI at the forefront of innovative solutions addressing the hospital capacity crisis.

About Mednition

Mednition was founded in 2014 with a passion for helping clinicians improve healthcare delivery and save lives. Founded with a vision to transform healthcare, Mednition combines the power of EHR-integrated artificial intelligence and clinical expertise to address critical challenges in the healthcare industry. KATE AI, the company's flagship solution, is designed specifically to empower emergency nurses, reduce clinical risk, and improve the quality of care. The company is funded by a select group of private investors and major healthcare financial institutions, including Concord Health Partners (AHA Innovation Development Fund LP), Wildcat Capital Management and Moneta Ventures. The company is based in Burlingame, CA. For more information, visit Mednition.com.

