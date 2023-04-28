Kasada Named to Inaugural Australia’s Best Workplaces in Technology List for 2023

Employees Highlight Transparency, Flexibility and Strong Company Culture as Reasons Why Kasada is Recognized by Great Place to Work®

NEW YORK & SYDNEY & MELBOURNE, Australia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ATO—Kasada, provider of the most effective and easiest way to defend against advanced bot attacks, today announced that it has been ranked as one of Australia’s Best Workplaces™ in Technology for 2023. Great Place To Work®, the global authority on workplace culture revealed the best-of-the-best in the technology industry when it comes to people-first, purpose driven employee culture.

Kasada was ranked #3 in the Small Business Category on this year’s Best Workplaces in Technology for 2023 list, which was developed using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. 100% of employees at Kasada responded that it is a great place to work, compared to only 56% of employees at a typical Australia-based company.

“This recognition is a testament to our efforts in building an incredible culture as we continue to grow our team and operate on a global scale,” said Sam Crowther, Kasada CEO and co-founder. “We’re proud of the exceptional team we have here at Kasada, a team that truly embodies our culture of care, innovation, and impact. They’re passionate about solving complex problems for our customers and delivering a positive impact on society. Kasada is committed to ensuring our people continue to have rewarding and fulfilling careers.”

Kasada prides itself on creating an environment that’s supportive and flexible, fostering personal and professional growth and enabling employees to be the best versions of themselves. The company is built on a mutual trust amongst employees, a foundation that empowers employees to deliver a resounding impact in their roles protecting hundreds of millions of online users every day.

The Best Workplaces™ in Technology List is determined using The Great Place To Work For All™ methodology to evaluate. The Great Place to Work Trust Index Survey enables employees to share confidential quantitative and qualitative feedback about their organisation’s culture by responding to 60 statements on a 5-point scale and answering two open-ended questions. Collectively, these statements describe a great employee experience, defined by high levels of trust, respect, credibility, fairness, pride, and camaraderie.

“We congratulate all companies who have ranked on this inaugural Best Workplaces in Technology List for 2023. They are indeed not just great, but the best, as validated by the voices of their employees. Australia’s technology sector is continuing to undergo exciting expansion and innovation. From established organisations to fresh young businesses ready to roll out big tech developments, our data from our tens of thousands of employee surveys shows the tech organisations who are thriving, are those who are putting their people and workplace culture first,” said Mr. Roland Wee, Managing Director of Great Place To Work Australia & New Zealand.

“Tech layoffs in countries like the United States sparked concern about the job market across the world, but here in Australia organisations such as those ranked in our list today, have continued to thrive by focusing on employee wellbeing and workplace culture. The success in organisational growth, people retention, and workplaces wellness of organisations on our Best Workplaces in Technology List indicates Australia is poised to continue to grow into a leading work destination for global tech talent,” said Mr. Wee.

To learn more about career opportunities at Kasada, please visit the company’s career page here: https://www.kasada.io/careers/.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of ground-breaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces List. Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram or visit greatplacetowork.com.au to learn more.

About Great Place To Work Certification

Great Place To Work Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place To Work Certification™ is recognised worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognising outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 97 countries apply to get Great Place To Work Certified™.

About Kasada

Kasada stops the bad bots that other solutions cannot. Its modern, proactive solution adapts as fast as attackers do, making automated attacks unviable. Unlike legacy rule-based systems, Kasada is easy-to-use, offering long-lasting protection from bot attacks across web, mobile and API channels. Its invisible defenses eliminate the need for ineffective CAPTCHAs, ensuring a frictionless user experience. Kasada is based in New York and Sydney, with offices in Melbourne, Boston, San Francisco and London. For more information, please visit www.kasada.io and follow on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Contacts

For more information:

Jeff Drew



Guyer Group for Kasada



P: 617.233.5109



E: kasada@guyergroup.com