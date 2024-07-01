Kasada Named a Strong Performer in Industry Bot Management Software Report

Independent research firm reports that “Kasada stands out for customer obsession”

NEW YORK & SYDNEY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kasada, the pioneers transcending bot management by countering the human minds behind automated threats, today announced it has been named a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Bot Management Software, Q3 2024.





Kasada was evaluated among the 11 bot management providers that matter the most. Analysts from Forrester Research, Inc. assessed vendors based on 24 criteria across current offering, strategy, and market presence. Kasada had the second highest score in the strategy category and earned the highest possible scores in the adoption, bot explainability, roadmap, threat research integration with the product, and vision criteria.

According to the report, “Kasada stands out for customer obsession…The company has a strong, forward-looking vision that acknowledges and responds to the challenges from faster adversaries, privacy-driven signal reduction, and solver services. In addition, Kasada is one of the only firms that offers use case education during onboarding…Reference customers were uniformly happy with the product’s detection capabilities…Security teams seeking a customer-obsessed partner should look at Kasada.”

“The threat landscape has evolved with faster attack cycles and the emergence of solver services that bypass traditional bot detection,” said Sam Crowther, founder and CEO of Kasada. “Our continued innovation and threat intelligence has been critical to helping us stay ahead of adversaries, who are highly financially motivated. Kasada is committed to delivering a superiorly effective and easy-to-use bot defense. Our investment is clearly paying off for our customers.”

Learn more about our perspective on the report’s assessment of Kasada and the market here.

About Kasada

Kasada has developed a radical approach to defeating automated cyber threats based on its unmatched understanding of the human minds behind them. The Kasada platform overcomes the shortcomings of traditional bot management to provide immediate and enduring protection for web, mobile, and API channels. Its invisible, dynamic defenses provide a seamless user experience and eliminate the need for ineffective, annoying CAPTCHAs. Our team handles the bots so clients have freedom to focus on growing their businesses, not defending it. Kasada is based in New York and Sydney, with hubs in Melbourne, Boston, San Francisco, and London. For more information, please visit https://www.kasada.io and follow on X, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

