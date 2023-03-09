KartRider: Drift’s Season One Arrives on PlayStation and Xbox Consoles With Two Exclusive Collaborations

Console Fans Can Now Experience Cross-Platform, Cross-Play Kart Racing Thrills Against PC And Mobile Racers From All Over The World

As part of the Season 1 launch, Nexon is pleased to announce two special in-game collaborations: KartRider: Drift x Porsche and KartRider: Drift x MapleStory, which offer players an exclusive racing experience for a limited time. Porsche’s iconic sports cars – 718 Boxster convertible, 911 Turbo S Cabriolet, and Macan GTS – will be available as karts during Season 1. Racers who log-in during Season 1 can immediately claim the 718 Boxster, and the Macan GTS kart can be claimed by achieving level 30 on the racing pass. Players will also soon be able to meet two characters from Nexon’s iconic MapleStory franchise shortly after Season 1 begins.

Season 1 is packed with exciting new updates and features, like eight new race tracks, Item Grand Prix and Speed Grand Prix modes, new karts and cosmetic items (characters, emotes, boosters, and license plates), plus a brand new season racing pass with normal and premium tiers.

Racers interested in gaining a competitive edge and squeezing the most performance out of their karts will find plenty to cheer about in the new Upgrade system arriving with the Season 1 update. Players on all platforms can not only customize the look of their karts but can also now fine-tune their karts to increase their grade from common, fine, to rare, resulting in improved stats and better handling.

Lastly, Season 1 “New World” brings generous new log-in rewards and daily event rewards to keep racers coming back for more.

Be sure to watch KartRider: Drift’s Twitch channel and link your Nexon account for exclusive Twitch drops, including a unique decal, license plate, plus a new character “Undercover Sophia,” and follow TikTok for all the latest game update news and information. KartRider: Drift is available to download and play for free on PlayStation, Xbox, Steam, Nexon Launcher, iOS App Store, and Google Play.

Racers, start your engines! Ready… Steady… Drift!

Nexon’s KartRider Rush+ mobile racing game will continue to operate as a standalone title and does not share cross-play with KartRider: Drift.

Assets: Trailer | Artwork | Digital Press Kit

Social Media: Twitter / TikTok / Twitch / Discord / YouTube / Instagram / Facebook

About KartRider: Drift

KartRider: Drift is Nexon’s online, multiplayer kart racing game, taking inspiration from earlier titles in the phenomenally successful KartRider franchise, which delivers drift-fueled racing action, multiple game modes, and deep kart and character customization in stunning Unreal® Engine 4 graphics. Available on Steam, the Nexon Launcher, mobile (iOS and Android), as well as on Xbox and PlayStation consoles beginning with Season 1, KartRider: Drift offers free-to-play, online cross-platform play and progression to challenge friends regardless of chosen platform.

Launched in 2004, the original KartRider was the first title in Nexon’s legendary kart racing series, and subsequently gained huge popularity in Asia and beyond, amassing more than 380 million players during the nineteen years since release. As a franchise, KartRider has established a strong brand across Asian markets and a huge eSports presence in Asia, with an official league starting in 2005. It continues to be the longest-running eSports league to date.

About Nexon America Inc.

Founded in 2006, Nexon America Inc. delivers outstanding free-to-play online game expertise and live game support, taking the strengths of NEXON Co., Ltd. (“Nexon”) and applying them for uniquely western audiences. Nexon America has consistently sustained iconic franchises such as MapleStory and Mabinogi for more than a decade, which have gone on to break records and captivate players. With new projects on the horizon, Nexon America maintains the pioneering and innovative spirit of its parent company, employing its player-first approach, while designing the best possible gameplay experiences for the western market.

