Karooooo to Present at The Raymond James 26th Annual Institutional Investors Conference

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Karooooo (KARO), a smart mobility SaaS platform provider for connected vehicles and other mobile assets, today announced that Group Chief Operating Officer Richard Schubert will participate in the Raymond James 26th Annual Institutional Investor Conference in Orlando, FL on Tuesday, March 4th at 4:35 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available in the Events and Presentations section of Karooooo Investor Relations website at karooooo.com.

About Karooooo

Karooooo (KARO), through its Cartrack and Karooooo Logistics businesses, drives digital transformation of physical operations for customers globally. Cartrack’s smart mobility SaaS platform empowers customers with differentiated insights and analytics to optimize their physical business operations and workforce, increase efficiency and decrease costs, improve safety, monitor environmental impact, assist with regulatory compliance and manage risk. Founded in South Africa, Cartrack is headquartered in Singapore and services more than 125,000 commercial customers and more than 2,270,000 million active subscribers in more than 20 countries globally.

