KARL STORZ United States Achieves J.D. Power Certification Yet Again

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KARL STORZ United States is proud to announce that its Customer Support division has earned J.D. Power Certification for the 12th time—a remarkable achievement. During the certification audit, KARL STORZ received 36 out of 39 points and exceeded the Customer Satisfaction benchmark of 863, scoring an impressive 899 points—36 points above the benchmark.

“Our gold-standard performance reflects our dedication to creating exceptional customer experiences,” said Marian Favors, Executive Director of Customer Support Operations. “This accomplishment is a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering world-class support.”

Being certified by J.D. Power signals to customers that a call center meets high standards of service quality. The certification process involves rigorous assessment against industry benchmarks, helping call centers identify areas for improvement and measure their performance against top competitors. It involves detailed surveys of customers along with expert assessments of key operational metrics. It can help drive continuous improvement across various service channels, including phone, digital, and self-service options. Overall, J.D. Power certification helps build a high-performing, customer-first culture within an organization.

As in past years, KARL STORZ US has been applying recommendations from the certification audit to further refine core processes and technologies. A key part of that will involve expanding the company’s self-service portal, which already enables customers to track orders, check pricing and inventory, review documents, initiate repurchases, and submit service requests. Ongoing upgrades will make common interactions such as these even more effortless.

Ultimately, however, it is the human element that delivers a superior customer experience, according to Favors. “We hire the best people, train them with the best tools, and invest in their ongoing development,” she said, adding, “Our team consistently goes above and beyond, ensuring customers can focus on their life-saving missions.”

