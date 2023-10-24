Karen Clark & Company Launches RiskInsight® Version 4.13

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Karen Clark & Company (KCC) is pleased to announce the release of RiskInsight® Version 4.13, the latest update to the RiskInsight open loss modeling platform. RiskInsight 4.13 introduces major enhancements to software performance and extends several powerful applications.





Released concurrently with RiskInsight 4.13, KCC’s updated US Hurricane Model is the only Florida approved and certified model that explicitly includes the impacts of climate change along the Gulf and East Coasts, as well as excess litigation in Florida.

“Version 4.13 increases RiskInsight’s speed and efficiency by reducing the RAM requirements for analyzing large databases,” said Marshall Pagano, KCC Director of Client Services. “The release also extends several applications with the addition of the LiveEvent Runner and Shareable Interactive Maps.”

“KCC’s unparalleled LiveEvents already provide insurers with daily high-resolution hail and tornado wind footprints for estimating their claims and losses in real time,” continued Mr. Pagano. “The new LiveEvent Runner automatically generates client-customized reports of claims and loss estimates, along with industry losses for events as they are unfolding.”

The new Shareable Interactive Maps feature builds on RiskInsight’s popular mapping capabilities that enable (re)insurers to visualize hazard, exposure, and loss details through high-resolution interactive maps. With this release, RiskInsight experts can share those interactive maps across their organizations, equipping leaders with need-to-know information in a highly visual and efficient format.

Additional highlights include GIS exports and an integrated analysis template for rate filings based on the certified KCC Hurricane Model Version 4.0. Also with this update, new database fields and construction codes for solar and wind farms bolster risk analysis for the fast-expanding renewable energy sector.

“RiskInsight is the most comprehensive loss modeling platform on the market, with many powerful built-in applications,” said Karen Clark, KCC CEO. “With the 4.13 update, the valuable and insightful information RiskInsight provides can be efficiently and seamlessly disseminated throughout our clients’ organizations.”

About Karen Clark & Company

Karen Clark & Company (KCC) provides advanced models, innovative software, and comprehensive consulting services for deeper insight into climate, weather, and catastrophe risk. KCC professionals are globally recognized experts in catastrophe modeling and risk management who work with company executives to enhance business strategies, competitive advantage, and financial results. KCC models cover tropical cyclones, extratropical cyclones, severe convective storms, winter storms, wildfires, floods, and earthquakes in over 80 countries. For more information, please visit www.karenclarkandco.com.

