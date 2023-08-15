Kard Earns Spot on the Inc. 5000 list of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kard, the leading rewards-as-a-service provider, announced today that it has made the 2023 Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies, with an impressive three-year revenue growth rate of 554%. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the list.





“Kard is extremely proud of this milestone achievement,” says Ben Mackinnon, CEO and Founder of Kard. “To continue growing at such a fast pace, especially during the last few years of trying times for the whole economy, is a testament to not only what we have built, but also the great opportunity we have ahead of us.”

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. “Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future.”

“On both sides of our business, Kard is uniquely meeting the needs of our customers,” says Mackinnon. “Rewards programs have become table-stakes for debit and credit card providers and having an API solution that can be molded to the individual needs of our issuer partners and their cardholders has set us apart. And our data-driven engagement model allows merchants of all sizes to engage with new customers and drive loyalty with existing ones.”

Kard has seen sustained growth since its inception, building relationships with traditional banks and neobanks to enable their rewards programs while securing campaigns with some of the most recognizable merchants in the Retail, Dining, and Everyday Spend categories. In 2022 the business really took off, where Kard saw a 4x growth in the number of cardholders earning rewards through the platform and a 15x increase in total transaction volume processed.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Kard

Kard’s rewards-as-service platform makes loyalty more rewarding by simplifying the rewards experience for cardholders, financial institutions, and merchants. Utilizing the Kard API, financial institutions – including neobanks, traditional banks, and any other card issuer – can quickly and easily build their own customizable rewards program, driving cardholder engagement and loyalty by connecting users to the brands they love and rewarding them for everyday purchases. Powering rewards for over 45 million cardholders in the Kard issuer and partner network, Kard drives new customer acquisition and loyalty for thousands of in-store and online merchants across the US. Learn more at www.getkard.com.

