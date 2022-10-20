Kantola Launches Inclusive Management Training Series

How can companies succeed with diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI)?

By putting focus on the people who yield the most influence—managers

MILL VALLEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kantola Training Solutions, an eLearning industry leader trusted by over 15,000 organizations, just launched its new Inclusive Management course series—an essential manager-specific complement to its all-staff foundational DEI training. Kantola created this training solution to help organizations grappling to make real progress with DEI. While these organizations genuinely desire to create a more diverse, equitable and inclusive work environment, they find it challenging to turn those aspirations into reality.

Recent industry research shows that companies struggle to fully mature their DEI programs, with only 18% at an “advanced stage” and just 4% reaching an “expert stage.” Moreover, only 9% of workers rate their organization’s DEI initiatives as effective. A top barrier cited was “inadequate training” with a recommendation to initiate strategies such as engaging all managers, offering various training programs and reinforcing DEI messages with tools and support.

Through our partnerships with a wide variety of organizations, we’ve seen how engaging managers is pivotal to long-term DEI success. That’s why we created our new Inclusive Management course series, to help organizations empower their managers to become a powerful force for positive change.



—Sarah Rowell, CEO, Kantola Training Solutions

Managers are a critical part of advancing DEI. Why? Because they are a primary organizational conduit, yielding influence in multiple directions—their team, senior leaders and peers. They can either play a crucial role in creating a more diverse, equitable and inclusive work environment, or they can become a significant detractor to real progress—the difference is in whether they are empowered with the support they need.

Kantola’s Inclusive Management course series equips managers with actionable guidance and practical tools that help them adopt more inclusive management practices. The course series addresses managers’ specific needs in this way:

Helps learners understand the big strategic picture behind DEI initiatives.

Includes tools that help them build an inclusive and equitable work environment where everyone can thrive.

Offers concrete guidance on specific inclusive management practices, such as leading teams, making recruiting and hiring decisions, and onboarding.

Finally, managers benefit from ongoing follow-up including takeaway tools that emphasize crucial principles and help turn learning into real-life practices. Kantola’s Inclusive Management course series includes downloadable guides with thought-provoking questions, checklists, tips and visual reminders that reinforce learning and enable managers to make more inclusive choices on a day-to-day basis.

The Inclusive Management course series is part of Kantola’s overall commitment to DEI. We echo these thoughts from Yale School of Management (SOM), a partner who has relied on our foundational course for their training needs.

We have a responsibility to educate future business leaders on topics crucial to the long-term success of any organization. DEI, which has a significant impact on organizational culture and performance, is one of those topics.



—Kristen M. Beyers, Assistant Dean of Inclusion and Diversity, Yale SOM

For a full-length preview of Kantola’s DEI courses, including the Inclusive Management series, visit kantola.com/diversity

