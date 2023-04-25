Kantata Unveils New Integration and Workflow Engine and Collaboration Enhancement Features Purpose-built for Professional Services Organizations

New features to fully automate workflow and reporting

IRVINE, Calif. & LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kantata, a leading global supplier of purpose-built technology for professional services, today announced several new enhancements to its Kantata Cloud for Professional Services vertical SaaS platform, including Kantata Boards, which provides a simple and configurable view of tasks and workflows. The new features will enable professional services organizations (PSOs) to increase business efficiency and empower employees to be more self-sufficient.

“PSOs are unique from other organizations as they rely on the performance of their employees and contractors to keep clients happy and the business thriving,” said Jared Haleck, Chief Product Officer, Kantata. “The new capabilities released are purpose-built to improve project organization and transparency, streamline reporting processes, and empower the company to curate their perfect platform.”

The Kantata Cloud is purpose-built for the specific and complex needs of PSOs, with a comprehensive suite of capabilities that deliver clarity, control, and confidence at every step of the professional services project lifecycle. The Spring the following features have been released include:

Kantata Boards: A new way for individual contributors to work smarter and more efficiently. Kantata Boards presents a customizable view of tasks, facilitating greater transparency and collaboration while providing managers with fuller visibility into project progress.

while providing managers with fuller visibility into project progress. Kantata Connect: Kantata’s new integration and workflow engine that enables PSOs to quickly connect multiple applications. Kantata’s API -first approach allows PSOs to effortlessly eliminate silos and disconnected processes through a low-code, configurable experience.

-first approach allows PSOs to effortlessly eliminate silos and disconnected processes through a low-code, configurable experience. Insights Dynamic Dashboards: Available with the Kantata Insights classic dashboard, Dynamic Dashboards provide a new way to experience analytics to better adapt reporting needs to the uniqueness of each project and business. It includes many quality-of-life features that make reporting much more approachable to users, including new graph types. Users can receive email alerts based on defined KPI thresholds and easily schedule the delivery of report copies.

Resource Scheduling Enhancements: Kantata’s industry-leading resource center is now integrated directly into the project view, making it easier than ever for project managers to make staffing decisions without having to leave their projects. The flexibility to staff down to the task level enhances resource planning and maximizes project success.

The new features and capabilities are available or will be available by May 2023. Kantata will be onsite and available to answer questions and provide in-depth information about the purpose-built technology at several events including Resource Management Global Symposium, Salesforce World Tour, TSIA World, and Mirren Live. To request a demo of the Kantata Cloud for Professional Services, click here.

About Kantata:

Kantata takes professional services automation to a new level, giving people-powered businesses the clarity, control, and confidence they need to optimize resource planning and elevate operational performance. Our purpose-built cloud software is helping over 2,000 professional services organizations in more than 100 countries focus and optimize their most important asset: their people. By leveraging the Kantata Cloud for Professional Services™, professionals gain access to the information and tools they need to win more business, ensure the right people are always available at the right time, and delight clients with project delivery and outcomes.

Contacts

Jen Dodos



949-322-6181



jen.dodos@kantata.com