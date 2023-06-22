Kanbrick Opens Applications for Its Sixth Build with Kanbrick Cohort, Starting Fall 2023

Kanbrick continues momentum with unprecedented program for leaders of mid-sized private businesses

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Long-term investment partnership Kanbrick continues its strong momentum with its Build with Kanbrick Program as it begins accepting applications for its sixth cohort, which will run virtually beginning in August. To date, 25 CEOs and founders of mid-sized companies have participated in this free three-month program designed to help them create lasting value and growth.

“ There are several programs that are great resources for CEOs to build a peer network,” said Kanbrick co-founder Tracy Britt Cool. “ However, Build with Kanbrick is a hands-on program — we work with participants to identify key areas of opportunity in their business, and then we focus on those issues with metrics, tools, and resources to support changes that will have a lasting impact in their businesses.”

The Build with Kanbrick program is rooted in the Kanbrick Business System, the value creation playbook Britt Cool and co-founder Brian Humphrey developed through years of building and growing great companies, including time spent at Pampered Chef and Berkshire Hathaway.

During the three-month program, participants meet with the Kanbrick leadership team and guest experts for 1:1 and collaborative group sessions with other motivated and engaged CEOs. The program begins with a business system diagnostic to assess key opportunities and create a plan to drive lasting value. Participants also have access to exclusive templates, tools, and resources to help them grow their businesses.

Kanbrick launched the program in early 2021 and selected five business leaders to participate in each of its five previous cohorts. The companies have ranged anywhere from below $50 million to over $500 million in annual revenue. Past participants become part of the Build alumni network, which is part of the broader Kanbrick Community. A handful of past participants include:

Davis Smith, Founder & CEO, Cotopaxi

Zach Clayton, Founder & CEO, Three Ships

Richard Perko, President & CEO, Lee Company

Katie Hopkins, President & COO, Truck Centers

Dan Van Denburgh, President, American Fence Company

Tate Stock, Founder & CEO, Chirp

Sarah Solberg, CEO, Solberg Manufacturing Inc.

Bert Inch, CEO, Transpak

Jason Shroff, CEO, Capital Vacations

Build with Kanbrick is accepting applications for the fall 2023 cohort through July 31, 2023. Owners and CEOs interested in participating in the Build with Kanbrick program are encouraged to learn more by visiting Kanbrick.com/build.

About Kanbrick

Kanbrick is a long-term investment partnership founded by Tracy Britt Cool and Brian Humphrey. Kanbrick is focused on buying, building, and growing great businesses for the long term. Kanbrick partners closely with owners and executives, taking a hands-on approach to empower people and companies to reach their full potential. For more information visit Kanbrick.com.

