Kamet Precision Machining & Assembly Announces the Acquisition of MT Systems Inc

MILPITAS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kamet Precision Machining & Assembly announced today that it has acquired MT Systems, Inc., a California-based manufacturer of chemical platforms for substrates and wafer processing systems serving the semiconductor and electronics industries, as well as other markets.

“MT Systems’ product line of wet sub-systems and capabilities as a complete solutions integrator is the next step in Kamet’s evolution from component manufacturing to systems manufacturing. We are excited to leverage MT’s expertise as we grow our new site in Tempe, AZ and beyond. We can now offer our customers an expanded one-stop supplier for their equipment,” said Wendy Khuu, CEO of Kamet. “With a wide customer base and expertise in the market, MT Systems, Inc. has built a strong reputation for providing high quality, reliable products to their customers worldwide, while enabling Kamet’s ‘Made in America’ strategy.”

“We like the complementary capabilities that our team can leverage from Kamet to supply value-engineered systems and to grow in ways we could not do alone,” says Tom Vukosav, President of MT Systems, Inc.

The U-Group, LLC represented both parties as M&A Advisor in this critical step to expand manufacturing infrastructure in America, as planned in the federal CHIPS and Science Act of 2022.

MT Systems, Inc. employs 30 people at its new Milpitas, California headquarters. For more information about MT Systems, please visit www.microtechprocess.com.

Kamet now has 3 sites in the continental US to serve:

1778 McCarthy Blvd, Milpitas, CA 95035



580 Cottonwood Drive, Milpitas, CA 95035



606 S. Madison Drive, Tempe, AZ 85281

Renee’ Gauze, Director of Business Development at the U-Group LLC, rgauze@theugrp.com

Wendy Khuu, CEO at Kamet, wendyk@kamet.com