<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Kamet Precision Machining & Assembly Announces the Acquisition of MT Systems Inc
Business Wire

Kamet Precision Machining & Assembly Announces the Acquisition of MT Systems Inc

di Business Wire

MILPITAS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kamet Precision Machining & Assembly announced today that it has acquired MT Systems, Inc., a California-based manufacturer of chemical platforms for substrates and wafer processing systems serving the semiconductor and electronics industries, as well as other markets.

“MT Systems’ product line of wet sub-systems and capabilities as a complete solutions integrator is the next step in Kamet’s evolution from component manufacturing to systems manufacturing. We are excited to leverage MT’s expertise as we grow our new site in Tempe, AZ and beyond. We can now offer our customers an expanded one-stop supplier for their equipment,” said Wendy Khuu, CEO of Kamet. “With a wide customer base and expertise in the market, MT Systems, Inc. has built a strong reputation for providing high quality, reliable products to their customers worldwide, while enabling Kamet’s ‘Made in America’ strategy.”

“We like the complementary capabilities that our team can leverage from Kamet to supply value-engineered systems and to grow in ways we could not do alone,” says Tom Vukosav, President of MT Systems, Inc.

The U-Group, LLC represented both parties as M&A Advisor in this critical step to expand manufacturing infrastructure in America, as planned in the federal CHIPS and Science Act of 2022.

MT Systems, Inc. employs 30 people at its new Milpitas, California headquarters. For more information about MT Systems, please visit www.microtechprocess.com.

Kamet now has 3 sites in the continental US to serve:

1778 McCarthy Blvd, Milpitas, CA 95035

580 Cottonwood Drive, Milpitas, CA 95035

606 S. Madison Drive, Tempe, AZ 85281

Contacts

Renee’ Gauze, Director of Business Development at the U-Group LLC, rgauze@theugrp.com

Wendy Khuu, CEO at Kamet, wendyk@kamet.com

Articoli correlati

Celonis Named a Leader in First-Ever 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Process Mining Tools

Business Wire Business Wire -
Celonis is placed highest on Ability to Execute axis and furthest on Completeness of Vision axis NEW YORK & MUNICH--(BUSINESS...
Continua a leggere

Compucom Leverages Intel vPro Platform to Advance the Hybrid Digital Workplace for Enterprises

Business Wire Business Wire -
FORT MILL, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Compucom, a leading IT managed services provider, today announced it will leverage the Intel vPro platform...
Continua a leggere

Esker 2022 Annual Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Record results and an optimistic outlook for 2023 LYON, France & MIDDLETON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Esker: Value in Thousands of Euros   2022   2021   Growth   Sales revenue 158,987 133,580 +19% Gross margin(1) 114,193 91,490 +25% Income...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Celonis Named a Leader in First-Ever 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Process Mining Tools

Business Wire