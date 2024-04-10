Kalray to Demonstrate How Its ngenea® Data Acceleration Platform Enables AI for Media Workflows at NAB Show 2024

Kalray, through subsidiary pixitmedia, will showcase how media customers can embrace AI technologies with six AI partner integrations: Perifery, Wasabi, 7FiveFive, FilmLight, Grass Valley, and Tuxera.

GRENOBLE, France–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kalray (Euronext Growth Paris : ALKAL) today announced that pixitmedia, Kalray’s subsidiary specialized in storage and data management solutions for the Media & Entertainment industry, along with six technology partners, will present a series of demonstrations of ngenea® for AI media workflows at NAB 2024.





ngenea® is a leading data acceleration platform for M&E professionals. It enables customers to accelerate, with or without Kalray’s acceleration cards, the processing of their data and to streamline complex workflows. Using AI in media workflows has become a critical demand for media organizations. Therefore, Kalray worked with selected AI and Cloud innovators to offer end-to-end, accelerated, and easy to use, AI media workflow solutions to media customers.

NAB, held from April 14-17, 2024 in Las Vegas, is one of the largest gatherings of Media &Entertainment (M&E) professionals in the world, featuring the latest technologies, services, and products in the areas of broadcasting, streaming, production, post-production, content creation, and distribution.

At the show, Kalray’s pixitmedia will demonstrate the capabilities of its data acceleration platform ngenea® with six leading technology partners: Perifery, Wasabi, 7FiveFive, FilmLight, Grass Valley, and Tuxera. The joint solutions address the diverse needs of AI and cloud media workflows, so customers can unlock new levels of efficiency and agility by revolutionizing their storage, software, data orchestration, and content management.

“AI usage will revolutionize the Media industry” commented Eric Baissus, CEO of Kalray. “ngenea is the perfect solution to accelerate usage of data in an AI environment and seamlessly integrate the new AI-based technologies that our customers will use in the future for their media workflows”.

Visit SU4100 at NAB2024 to discover ngenea’s integration capabilities, learn about its new technology partnerships, and how Kalray and pixitmedia are shaping the future of storage and data orchestration solutions.

ABOUT KALRAY

Kalray is a leading provider of hardware and software technologies and solutions for high-performance, data centric markets, from edge to cloud.

Kalray provides a full range of products to enable smarter, more efficient, and energy-wise data-intensive applications and infrastructures. Its offers include its unique patented DPU (Data Processing Unit) processors and acceleration cards as well as its leading-edge software-defined storage and data management offers. Separated or in combination, Kalray’s high-performance solutions allow its customers to improve the efficiency of data centers or design the best solutions in fast-growing sectors such as AI, Media & Entertainment, Life Science, Scientific Research, Edge Computing, Automotive and others.

Founded in 2008 as a spin-off of the well-known French CEA research lab, with corporate and financial investors such as Alliance Venture (Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi), NXP Semiconductors or Bpifrance, Kalray is dedicated through technology, expertise, and passion to offer more: more for a smart world, more for the planet, more for customers and developers. www.kalrayinc.com

