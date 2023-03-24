Kain Capital Opens New Office in Manhattan’s Financial District

Healthcare Private Equity Firm Builds for Growth with Renewed New York Presence

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kain Capital LLC, a leading private equity firm focused on the technology enablement of healthcare services companies, today announced that it has moved into new office space at One World Trade Center in New York City. This marks the firm’s return to a physical location in its New York headquarters after members of the firm worked remotely during the Covid-19 pandemic and accommodates the significant growth in the firm’s staff during the past few years.

“We are proud of our firm’s ability to continue our forward momentum during the pandemic, and we are excited to come together again as a team in our new office, with all the advantages of personal interaction,” said Kunal Kain, Founder and Managing Partner at Kain Capital.

To date, Kain has invested in five healthcare subsectors including value-based primary care, hospice & palliative care, occupational medicine & worker’s compensation, specialized behavioral health services, and healthcare technology, and will consider other areas as opportunities arise. The firm’s investment scope is national, and it currently has investments in 10 states. Its New York City-based portfolio companies are Rendr, a primary care group focused on the Asian-American population in the boroughs of New York City, and MDLand, a value-based care technology platform with an EMR, remote patient monitoring and population health tool.

The office is located at One World Trade Center, 49th Floor, Suite P, New York, NY 10007.

About Kain Capital LLC

Kain Capital is a private equity firm focused on investments in healthcare services and information technology companies. The firm partners with founders and entrepreneurs seeking additional capital, technology capability and resources to enhance and grow their existing services. Kain Capital does not utilize debt in its investments so that capital can be focused on maximizing growth and the quality of services to patients. More information about Kain Capital can be found at www.kaincap.com.

