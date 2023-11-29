Kahuna Workforce Solutions Secures $21 Million in Series B Funding from Resolve Growth Partners to Advance Skills Management Technology for Frontline Workers

Kahuna’s Series B funding enables strategic growth in product innovation and development, operational capabilities, and team members.

Resolve’s investment in Kahuna speaks to the criticality of operational skills management and skills-based initiatives across organizations with technical frontline workers.

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HRTech—Kahuna Workforce Solutions, the leading provider of operational skills and competency management software, today announced a $21 million Series B funding round led by Resolve Growth Partners. This investment marks a significant milestone in Kahuna’s growth journey and solidifies the criticality of skills management for industries with technical frontline workforces.





As organizations navigate an ever-evolving and complex landscape, understanding, validating, and aligning workforce skills to strategic business objectives is central to operating at the highest level. Kahuna is at the forefront of skills management technology, equipping organizations with actionable skill insights for effective assessment, training and development, and staffing and deployment initiatives, ultimately enabling resilient operations, improved productivity, and a more competitive workforce.

Kahuna’s customer base of leading Fortune 500 energy, manufacturing, and field service organizations, and world-renowned healthcare systems, is a testament to the platform’s scalability and robustness in meeting the rigorous demands of complex operational needs. The flagship skills management platform digitizes granular skills data, removing the burden that often comes with tracking skills manually in Excel spreadsheets or a traditional HRIS. Organizations can dynamically track skills, identify and analyze skills gaps, and provide targeted development opportunities whether at the bedside, in the field, or on the plant floor.

Kahuna plans to use the growth funding strategically to accelerate and enhance product development and innovation; expand its team by adding key roles across sales and marketing, product development, customer success, and engineering; and increase operational capabilities to continue supporting global customers as they adopt skills-based strategies to achieve operational excellence.

“We are thrilled to work with Resolve as Kahuna begins the next growth phase. Their expertise in enterprise software, and commitment to innovation and continuous improvement fully aligns with our mission, vision, and goals for Kahuna,” said Jai Shah, CEO of Kahuna Workforce Solutions. “This funding fuels our ability to provide mission-critical skills management solutions and support as we revolutionize how organizations manage and optimize workforce skills and capabilities.”

“Kahuna stands out as a category leader, as demonstrated by the quality of logos in their portfolio. They offer best-in-class skills management software and create true partnerships with customers to achieve transformative business value and operational outcomes,” said Jit Sinha, Co-Founder and Partner at Resolve Growth Partners. “Kahuna’s extensive understanding of market needs positions them uniquely in this space. Our investment is a testament to the confidence we have in Kahuna to continue leading and offering unparalleled solutions to meet the evolving needs of customers globally.”

With Resolve’s partnership, this round of funding positions Kahuna to expand its impact, empowering organizations to build resilient, future-ready workforces with operational skilling tools and initiatives for frontline workers.

About Resolve Growth Partners

Resolve Growth Partners is a growth equity firm focused on investing in B2B software companies and enabling passionate, committed entrepreneurs to accelerate growth. Resolve provides expertise and repeatable best practices across talent, go-to-market, and operations. For more information on Resolve, visit http://www.resolvegrowth.com.

About Kahuna Workforce Solutions

Kahuna Workforce Solutions is the only skills management software built for operations, learning, and human resources. Kahuna equips enterprise organizations with validated skills data to understand workforce capability, align talent supply and demand, and increase the return on training investment. Across a wide array of industries including healthcare, energy, manufacturing, and aerospace, Kahuna helps organizations build a more skilled, competitive workforce. For more information, visit https://kahunaworkforce.com/.

Contacts

Torrye Metoyer



Director of Marketing



torrye.metoyer@kahunaworkforce.com