Kachinga Launches Unique, White-Labeled App to Transform Credit Union Services for Kids and Families

First-of-Its-Kind Fintech Solution Integrates Directly with Core Banking Systems to Support Youth Financial Literacy

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kachinga, a leading innovator in financial literacy for kids and teens, is excited to announce a groundbreaking solution that gives credit unions and their members the tools and guidance to teach and empower kids to be smart with money. Kachinga is the first company in the youth fintech space to offer a native, white-labeled app that directly integrates with credit union core systems. This unique technology provides a seamless member experience while maintaining the institution’s branding and control.





With credit unions facing challenges such as an aging member base and the need to increase deposits, Kachinga’s white-labeled solution offers a way to engage younger members and families, driving long-term loyalty through financial education.

“Our technology empowers credit unions to support families’ financial literacy experience under the credit union’s brand,” said Bill Butler, CEO of Kachinga. “This means credit unions don’t have to compromise on branding or redirect their members to a third-party card or platform, keeping member engagement and assets right where they belong.”

The company is partnering with experienced global API management and integration expert Sensedia to ensure the new solution’s seamless integration with credit unions’ core systems. “We’re bridging the gap for credit unions aiming to attract new, younger audiences with a truly innovative financial education experience,” said Lisa Arthur, U.S. Managing Director at Sensedia. “By combining Sensedia’s API Management and Integration Platform as a Service solution with Kachinga’s youth-friendly app, credit unions can deliver a branded, financial literacy-focused experience that resonates with the whole family. This technology partnership empowers credit unions to deepen member trust and foster growth through a powerful, forward-thinking solution to uniquely inspire the next generation.”

Key features of Kachinga’s white-labeled credit union solution include:

Seamless core integration for direct credit union connectivity

Fully branded experience, including the app and member cards

Comprehensive financial education content for members and their families

Proven tools for increasing engagement among younger members

Kachinga also offers a co-branded program for credit unions that may not opt for the fully integrated core solution. This co-branded option provides similar educational content and engagement tools without interacting directly with the credit union’s core banking system. Both options deliver Kachinga’s proven financial literacy platform, allowing institutions to choose the right fit for their needs and budget.

Kachinga continues to work closely with its partners to help credit unions attract new members and better serve their communities through education.

About Kachinga

Founded in 2018, Kachinga provides financial literacy tools and programs for kids and teens. Our app empowers young people to take control of their financial futures while providing financial institutions with a powerful tool to engage members of all ages. For more information, visit www.kachinga.com or email communities@kachinga.com.

About Sensedia

Sensedia simplifies enterprise architecture and integrations to improve business efficiency and flexibility. Sensedia’s solutions go beyond API management, working in partnership to help customers do more, faster and better with APIs, microservices and their architecture. Whether leveraging legacy systems for open innovation within a modern platform, unlocking data with agile architecture, creating new customer digital experiences or expanding business models and partner ecosystems, Sensedia empowers its clients’ businesses to become more adaptable, composable, and connected. More at www.sensedia.com.

