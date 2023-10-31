K12 SIX Updates Cybersecurity Guidance for School Districts

2023 – 2024 School Year Updates Address Evolving K-12 Cyber Threat Landscape

In observance of Cybersecurity Awareness Month, the K12 Security Information eXchange (K12 SIX) is pleased to publicly release the 2023 – 2024 school year updates to its Essential Cybersecurity Protections series.





Developed by K-12 IT practitioners, for K-12 IT practitioners—and aligned to cybersecurity risk management best practices—the K12 SIX Essential Cybersecurity Protections series establishes baseline cybersecurity standards for U.S. school districts and provides guidance and tools to support their implementation. The series includes:

K12 SIX Essential Cybersecurity Protections for the 2023-2024 School Year: What K-12 Leaders Need to Know – communicates a short list of actionable cybersecurity protections that all school districts should prioritize for implementation

– communicates a short list of actionable cybersecurity protections that all school districts should prioritize for implementation K12 SIX Essential Cybersecurity Protections for the 2023-2024 School Year: Implementation Standards – defines implementation standards for each of the K12 SIX recommended protections

– defines implementation standards for each of the K12 SIX recommended protections K12 SIX Cybersecurity District Self-Assessment Tool for the 2023-2024 School Year– helps K-12 leaders prioritize time and resources in addressing the cybersecurity risks facing their school community

While there is no shortage of general cybersecurity guidance available from government and private organizations, K-12 education leaders face unique context and constraints when implementing cybersecurity defenses in a school setting.

“What may be essential to a Fortune 500 company may not be as essential to a school district outside Chicago, and vice versa. The K12 SIX Essential Cybersecurity Protections were designed by K-12, for K-12,” said Tony Dotts, Information Security Manager at Community High School District 99 in Illinois.

David Mendez, Information Security Manager at Region 10 Education Service Center in Texas added, “It can be daunting and a bit overwhelming to navigate the labyrinth of cybersecurity frameworks, guidelines, and best practices, especially in K12! However, the K12 SIX Essential Cybersecurity Protections, with its simplicity, clarity, and actionable guidelines, provides a robust starting point toward bolstering the resilience of our school districts’ ever evolving cyber risks.”

K12 SIX-recommended practices are designed to defend against the most common cyber threats facing schools, including those identified by K12 SIX, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency, and school insurance carriers. Careful consideration has been made to emphasize protective measures that can be reasonably and cost-effectively implemented in most typical school settings.

Speaking of her involvement in the development of these new resources, Dellea Underwood, Assistant Director of Technology for Frederick County Public Schools in Virginia shared, “It has been a privilege to collaborate with K-12 school systems of varying sizes across the country on a project that can benefit all other school districts! Together, by sharing our stories we can build a stronger future for all K-12s!”

Learn more and download the new guidance at https://www.k12six.org/essentials-series.

About K12 SIX

The K12 Security Information eXchange (K12 SIX) is a cyber threat information sharing community dedicated solely to the needs of U.S. primary and secondary education organizations. This non-profit member community is a cost-effective forum for crowdsourcing security information among a vetted, trusted group of professionals with a common interest, using common technology and with supporting, independent analysis from the K12 SIX security staff. K12 SIX is a member of the Global Resilience Federation multi-sector network of information sharing communities. Visit www.k12six.org to learn more. Contact info@k12six.org for membership information. Media inquiries may be directed to Patrick McGlone, pmcglone@grf.org.

