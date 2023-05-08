K12 Celebrates Teachers with New “Be Kind 365” Campaign

<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Ed Tech Leader Puts Spotlight on Educators and School Leaders Across the Country

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The nation’s four million teachers inspire students to make the impossible, possible. To honor their extraordinary contributions—to students and the country—K12, a Stride Inc. company, (NYSE: LRN) announced a unique “Be Kind 365” campaign that highlights special acts of kindness toward teachers.

Beginning this month and continuing throughout the year, K12 is expanding its efforts to champion teacher-centered accomplishments, initiatives, and programs nationwide. The company is launching Thank My Teacher, a new tool that allows families across the country to send messages of appreciation to their favorite educators. And through a new social media campaign, students and families are sharing posts and experiences that highlight the special and unique ways they show appreciation and kindness to their teachers.

K12’s new Teacher Appreciation Week campaign comes at a time when 44 percent of new teachers leave the profession within five years. Beginning teachers with little to no preparation are more than twice as likely to leave the classroom after one year compared to their better prepared counterparts.

That’s why this week, K12 is also launching a new “Teachers Win” initiative that supports new teachers. As part of this initiative, every 2023 teaching graduate in the U.S. is eligible to receive a one-year paid subscription to the Stride Professional Development Center: an ever-expanding library of interactive, mobile-friendly courses designed by educators, for educators.

“Our goal is to help new teachers get off to a strong start to their careers,” said Darren Reed, head of Stride’s Professional Development Center. “We want every teacher to feel confident in their ability to achieve early success in the classroom.”

Additionally, eligible teachers at every experience level can receive six months’ free access to Stride’s Professional Development Center through the company’s Learning Solutions Division. Learning Solutions is also launching a new video series featuring the stories of teachers who are making a difference in their communities.

This company-wide Teacher Appreciation Week effort is a launching pad to shine a light on who teachers are, their core values as educators, their resilience and dedication, and their critical role in shaping the people that students become. As part of their personalized and holistic approach to education, Stride’s K12-powered schools provide students with access to a rich curriculum taught by state-credentialed teachers who are specially trained in online instruction.

Throughout the year, K12’s new Be Kind 365 campaign will promote different ways to show kindness and outline strategies for fostering positive mental health and wellness.

To find out more information about K12’s commitment to educators, visit k12.com. For more information about K12’s new Be Kind 365 campaign, visit k12.com/bekind365.

About Stride, Inc.

At Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), we are reimagining learning—where learning is lifelong, deeply personal, and prepares learners for tomorrow. The company has transformed millions of people’s teaching and learning experiences by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculum, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and postsecondary settings. Stride is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools, and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum. For adult learners, Stride delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development for Fortune 500 companies. Stride has delivered millions of courses over the past decade and serves learners in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. More information can be found at stridelearning.com, K12.com, galvanize.com, techelevator.com, and medcerts.com.

Contacts

Dana Still

Communications Director,

Stride Corporate Communications

dstill@k12.com

