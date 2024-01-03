K Health Announces Collaboration with Mayo Clinic for Development of Cardiac Clinical AI Solution

K Health will work with Mayo Clinic to develop and test its bespoke preventative cardiology care technology

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven Primary Care company K Health announces today the next phase of its quest to tackle the prevention and care of heart-related conditions. It has entered into a know-how agreement with Mayo Clinic to collaborate with Mayo Clinic cardiologists Francisco Lopez-Jimenez, M.D., M.S., MBA, Chair of the Division of Preventive Cardiology, and Amir Lerman, M.D., Vice Chair of Research at the Department of Cardiovascular Medicine, on the development of a cardiac clinical AI solution with the intent to prevent premature deaths from heart disease and stroke.





According to the World Health Organization, 80% of cardiovascular deaths can be prevented. Proper risk assessment and oversight are key to reducing the amount of premature deaths. The goal of the cardiac program is to use proprietary algorithms built by K Health to power advanced AI-ECG (AI-enhanced electrocardiography) technology, risk assessments, and remote patient monitoring to help physicians personalize treatment for conditions such as hypertension and high cholesterol, or prevent them entirely. Drs. Lopez-Jimenez and Lerman will oversee the development and leverage their real-world insight to evaluate the accuracy and effectiveness.

K Health has licensed de-identified patient data from Mayo Clinic Platform to refine its AI models and develop new algorithms since 2020. The AI models used in this program seek to help physicians predict risk and optimal treatment by accounting for specific factors, such as gender, age, medical history, ethnicity, and more.

“ Our first step in reducing avoidable cardiovascular deaths was building a machine learning model to allow all hypertension patients to directly benefit from the Mayo Clinic standard of care,” said Ran Shaul, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer of K Health. “ We’re able to help physicians practice more personalized medicine by giving them instant information on their patients, and the know-how of Dr. Lopez-Jimenez and his team are key to bringing our vision of changing the course of heart disease to life.”

The project is slated to begin in early 2024.

Mayo Clinic has a financial interest in the technology referenced in this press release. Mayo Clinic will use any revenue it receives to support its not-for-profit mission in patient care, education and research.

K Health is the AI-driven Primary Care company on a mission to give everyone access to high-quality healthcare. Its 24/7 virtual primary care solution is available to millions of people in the U.S. through leading health systems and insurers, as well as through a direct-to-consumer mobile app. K Health’s platform includes a medical chat and AI predictive models based on large datasets to help physicians optimize diagnosis and treatment, and focus on patient care. K Health is backed by leading investors including Valor Equity Partners, Mangrove Capital Partners, GGV Capital, 14W, Comcast Ventures, Lerer Hippeau, Primary Venture Partners, and PICO Capital Partners. K Health is headquartered in New York. For more information, please visit www.khealth.com.

