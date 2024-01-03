Justin Hotard to Lead Intel’s Data Center and AI Group

Hotard will be responsible for Intel’s data center products and its mission to bring AI everywhere.

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intel Corporation today announced the appointment of Justin Hotard as executive vice president and general manager of its Data Center and AI Group (DCAI), effective Feb. 1. He joins Intel with more than 20 years of experience driving transformation and growth in computing and data center businesses, and is a leader in delivering scalable AI systems for the enterprise.









Hotard will become a member of Intel’s executive leadership team and report directly to CEO Pat Gelsinger. He will be responsible for Intel’s suite of data center products spanning enterprise and cloud, including its Intel® Xeon® processor family, graphics processing units (GPUs) and accelerators. He will also play an integral role in driving the company’s mission to bring AI everywhere.

“ Justin is a proven leader with a customer-first mindset and has an impressive track record in driving growth and innovation in the data center and AI,” said Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger. “ Justin is committed to our vision to create world-changing technologies and passionate about the critical role Intel will play in empowering our customers for decades to come.”

Most recently, Hotard served as executive vice president and general manager of High-Performance Computing, AI and Labs at Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE). While at HPE, he was responsible for delivering AI capabilities to customers addressing some of the world’s most complex problems through data-intensive workloads. He also directed the company’s central applied research group, Hewlett Packard Labs.

Prior to joining HPE in 2015, Hotard served as president of NCR Small Business and held corporate development and operating positions at Symbol Technologies and Motorola Inc.

Hotard earned a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a Master of Business Administration from the MIT Sloan School of Management.

He succeeds Sandra Rivera, who, on Jan. 1, became the chief executive officer of the Programmable Solutions Group, an Intel standalone business.

