Justia Celebrates 20 Years of Providing Free Legal Information

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Attorneys–Justia, a leading provider of online legal information solutions, is proud to announce our 20th anniversary of serving the public by providing people with free access to the law.

Since our founding in 2003, Justia has been committed to the betterment of society by increasing free access to the law and providing easily understood legal information to the general public. On the Justia Portal (www.justia.com), we maintain millions of pages of legal information and resources, from case law to codes, regulations, legal guides, breaking news, and more.

“Over the past 20 years, Justia has become a valued source of information for millions of people seeking access to legal information and services,” said Tim Stanley, Justia CEO, “We are honored to play a role in equipping people with tools to understand the law and their legal rights and working with other organizations and law schools to educate the public.”

Justia has supported its commitment to free law by offering legal community resources and specialized legal marketing solutions to help lawyers connect with their clients, including the Justia Lawyer Directory, Justia Ask A Lawyer, Justia Elevate websites, and Justia Amplify PPC management solutions.

“We remain committed to our mission of making the law and legal resources free for all,” said Stanley, “and look forward to working to make the law more accessible to everyone over the next 20 years.”

About Justia

Justia’s mission is to make law and legal resources free for all. The Justia Portal (www.justia.com) offers free access to state and federal case law, codes, statutes, regulations, legal forms, business contracts, and secondary materials, as well as the Justia Lawyer Directory, Justia Ask A Lawyer, Justia Blawg Search, and other databases and community resources. To support these free law initiatives, Justia offers marketing solutions for law firms, including Justia Premium Placements in the Justia Lawyer Directory, Justia Elevate websites, and Justia Amplify PPC management.

