Jurny’s Nia AI Unleashes New Era of Efficiency for Hospitality Businesses

Revolutionary AI Advancements Drive Up to 80% Productivity Gains

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AIinHospitality—Jurny, the world’s leading vertically integrated, AI-powered property management solution, has achieved yet another industry milestone with its advanced artificial intelligence, Nia. Specifically designed to address the complex pain points of the hospitality industry, Nia has yielded exceptional results, boasting a 640% increase in accuracy, and users have reported remarkable improvements of up to 80% in guest communication efficiency.





“Nia is not simply another AI chatbot; it’s a revolutionary AI system designed to address and overcome the complexities and billions of dollars in inefficiencies that plague the hospitality sector,” said Luca Zambello, Founder and CEO of Jurny. “With Nia, we are establishing new standards, providing a level of customization, control and efficiency unparalleled in the industry.”

By projecting a significant cost reduction of up to 30% industry-wide, Jurny’s technology has the potential to reshape the sector’s financial landscape. Nia utilizes cutting-edge machine learning algorithms and leverages Jurny’s unique, vertically integrated platform design, which unifies a myriad of tools under a single, intuitive dashboard. This allows for unprecedented control and automation of traditionally fragmented and inefficient processes.

Nia’s capabilities will soon encompass:

Effortlessly confirming, altering and updating reservations

Skillfully upselling services without human intervention

Quickly troubleshooting smart devices

Seamlessly delivering personalized guest experiences in virtually any language

Continuously learning and adapting to every host and property preferences

And much more!

“We’ve always aimed to equip the industry with technology surpassing human capabilities,” affirmed Jurny’s CEO. “Nia is fulfilling this commitment, empowering hosts with AI capabilities that excel far beyond industry standards.”

To discover more about Jurny and to invest as little as $250 in the future of AI in hospitality, visit www.Wefunder.com/jurny before it’s too late.

About Jurny, Inc.:

Jurny is the world’s leading vertically integrated, AI-powered property management solution transforming hotels and short-term rental hosts’ operations. Founded in 2019 and backed by renowned VC firms Mucker Capital, Okapi Venture Capital, VITALIZE Venture Capital, Singularity Capital and SaaS Venture Capital, Jurny is streamlining processes, reducing operational costs, and delivering unparalleled customer satisfaction for the $4.7 trillion global hospitality industry. For more information, please visit www.jurny.com.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Katie Gerber



(408) 799-5864



Katie@jurny.com