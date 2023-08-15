Jurny Launches Community Fundraising Round; Raises $2 Million in First Week to Bring AI Into Hospitality

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ai—Jurny, the market’s only vertically integrated artificial intelligence (AI)-powered property management solution, has recently opened a community investment round on Wefunder. Backed by venture capital and serving thousands of customers worldwide, Jurny has taken the unique step of inviting retail investors – who typically gain access only after an IPO – to participate for a limited time. The investment round has already experienced tremendous interest, garnering over $2 million within its first week open to the public.





The emergence of AI has brought new opportunities to the hospitality industry, streamlining operations and enhancing customer experiences. Jurny positions itself at the forefront of this evolution, harnessing AI’s potential to overhaul outdated operational practices and drive substantial cost savings for hotels and short-term rental hosts. With Jurny’s solution, property managers can forego multiple integrations, extensive onboarding sessions, and high costs associated with each product. Instead, Jurny offers a centralized dashboard providing crucial data for precise decision-making and training.

“We take pride in the fact that many of our investors are also Jurny customers. This community, coupled with institutional investment, has propelled us to our current position,” stated Luca Zambello, co-founder and CEO of Jurny. “By extending this opportunity to retail investors, we’re democratizing access to AI prospects that traditionally only accredited investors and institutional funds enjoy.”

A world-class team of seasoned founders and executives powers Jurny’s mission, steering the company toward near profitability. With fivefold customer growth in the last nine months, $2.2 million in contracted ARR, and 100% user growth in the past month, Jurny has garnered support from prominent venture capitalists, including Mucker Capital, Okapi Venture Capital, VITALIZE Venture Capital, Singularity Capital, and SaaS Venture Capital. Prestigious publications such as The Wall Street Journal, Fortune, Bloomberg, Entrepreneur, Business Insider, and Forbes have also featured Jurny’s accomplishments.

With breakthrough AI and deep infrastructure already in place, Jurny is poised to save hotel operators, short-term rental property managers, and Airbnb hosts from wasting billions of dollars on operational inefficiencies annually.

Accredited and non-accredited investors can invest as little as $250 in Jurny’s community round on Wefunder. For additional information and to participate, please visit https://wefunder.com/jurny/.

About Jurny, Inc.:

Jurny is the world’s leading vertically integrated, AI-powered property management solution transforming hotels and short-term rental hosts’ operations. Founded in 2019 and backed by renowned VC firms Mucker Capital, Okapi Venture Capital, VITALIZE Venture Capital, Singularity Capital, and SaaS Venture Capital, Jurny is streamlining processes, reducing operational costs, and delivering unparalleled customer satisfaction for the $4.7 trillion global hospitality industry. For more information, please visit www.jurny.com.

