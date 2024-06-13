Juniper Research Unveils Winners of the Smart Cities & IoT Innovation Awards 2024

BASINGSTOKE, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Juniper Research is pleased to unveil the winners of the Future Digital Awards for Smart Cities & IoT Innovation 2024.





This year’s awards shine a spotlight on innovators creating a more connected and sustainable world; backed by our two decades’ experience analysing emerging technology markets.

The winners in each category are:

IoT Innovation

AI in IoT Innovation

CITYROVER, CITYROVER AI – Platinum Winner

Best Cloud Security Innovation

Cloudflare – Platinum Winner

Atsign, NoPorts – Gold Winner

Best IoT Device Management Platform

Cavli Wireless, Cavli Hubble Connectivity & Modem Management – Platinum Winner

floLIVE, floLIVE Connectivity Management Platform – Gold Winner

Best IoT Security Solution

Wireless Logic, Anomaly Detection Solution – Platinum Winner

Thales, Thales IoT Suite – Gold Winner

Best Satellite IoT Service

Inmarsat, ELERA – Platinum Winner

Thales Alenia – Gold Winner

eSIM Management Platform Innovation

Thales, Thales IoT Suite – Platinum Winner

Monty Mobile, eSIM Instant Connectivity Consumer Platform – Gold Winner

Private Cellular Network Innovation

Tata Communications, Tata Communications MOVE Private Network – Platinum Winner

Thales, Thales eSIM as a Service for Private Networks – Gold Winner

Quantum Computing Innovation of the Year

evolutionQ – Platinum Winner

Sustainability & Smart Cities Innovation

Best EV Charging Solution

Parkopedia – Platinum Winner

3ti, Papilio3 – Gold Winner

Best MaaS Platform

Skedgo, Skedgo MaaS Platform – Platinum Winner

O-CITY by BPC, O-CITY Mobility Solutions – Gold Winner

Best Smart Building Platform

Johnson Controls – Platinum Winner

Intel, Smart Building IoT Solution – Gold Winner

Best Smart Traffic Management Solution

Iteris, ClearMobility Platform – Platinum Winner

Sergek Group, Sergek – Gold Winner

Net Zero Innovation of the Year

VINCI Facilities – Platinum Winner

Renewable Energy Innovation of the Year

EverWind Fuels – Platinum Winner

Smart City Project of the Year

The Ellinikon – Platinum Winner

Smart Grid Innovation

Siemens, Siemens Electrification X – Platinum Winner

Judges’ Choice

Sustainable Technology Leadership

Wang Chuanfu, Founder & CEO of BYD

IoT Mover & Shaker

Eric Topham, Co-founder & CEO of OctaiPipe

Monty Mobile Wins Gold for eSIM Management

“Monty Mobile is honoured to be named the Gold Winner for eSIM Management Platform Innovation at the Future Digital Awards for Smart Cities & IoT Innovation. This recognition underscores our dedication to advancing eSIM technology, facilitating seamless connectivity for smart cities and IoT applications. Our platform continues to set industry standards, driving the future of digital transformation and connectivity solutions. We remain committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation in this critical sector.”

Thales Scoops Four Awards Across IoT Categories

“Thales has been recognised and awarded in multiple categories by Juniper Research for their prestigious evaluation of Smart Cities & IoT Innovation. We are grateful for this recognition and extend our thanks to Juniper Research and our dedicated teams,” said Guillaume Lafaix, VP of Connectivity Solutions and Embedded Products at Thales. “The awards we have received include Platinum Winner in the eSIM Management Platform Innovation category for Thales IoT Suite, Gold Winner in the Best Satellite IoT Service category for Thales Alenia, and Gold Winner in the Private Cellular Network Innovation category for Thales eSIM as a Service. These awards highlight Thales’ commitment to innovation and excellence in the realm of IoT.”

