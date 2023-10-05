Home Business Wire Juniper Research: Telco Innovators & Disruptors Invited to Enter 2024 Future Digital...
Juniper Research: Telco Innovators & Disruptors Invited to Enter 2024 Future Digital Awards

BASINGSTOKE, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Juniper Research is pleased to announce that entries are now open for the Future Digital Awards for Telco Innovation 2024.


Since 2008, the Future Digital Awards have honoured the companies leading innovation and disruption in their respective markets. Winners of the awards are known for developing and implementing groundbreaking products and solutions that have the potential to disrupt their ecosystem, whilst providing substantial benefits to consumers and the wider industry.

Sam Barker, VP of Telecoms Market Research, commented on the awards: “In a time of rapid development, it is essential to dedicate time to recognising the most disruptive and complete solutions in the telecommunications market. We look forward to reviewing all submissions and wish all entrants the best of luck.”

This year’s Future Digital Awards for Telco Innovation cover the following categories:

Enterprise Telco Innovation

  • Best AI Chatbot Solution
  • Best Carrier Billing Solution
  • Best CCaaS (Contact Centre-as-a-Service) Solution
  • Best Conversational Commerce Solution
  • Best Customer Data Platform Solution
  • Best IoT Roaming Solution
  • Best Steering of Roaming Solution
  • CPaaS Provider of the Year
  • Mobile Messaging Innovation of the Year

Operator Network Innovation

  • Best AI Innovation in Telco
  • Best Billing & Charging Evolution Platform
  • Best Cellular IoT Initiative
  • Best Digital Transformation Project in Telco
  • Best Network Orchestration Solution in Telco
  • Best Satellite Connectivity Service
  • Network Virtualisation Innovation of the Year
  • Sustainability in Telecommunications Innovation of the Year

Security & Fraud Innovation

  • Best AGT/AIT Fraud Solution
  • Best Financial Clearing Solution
  • Best Flash Call Authentication Solution
  • Best Mobile Authentication Solution
  • Best Robocall Mitigation Solution
  • Most Innovative SMS Fraud Mitigation Solution

Judges’ Choice

While the majority of the awards focus on products and solutions, this category focuses on the people and companies at the forefront of driving true innovation in the telco and network operator markets.

  • Excellence in Telco
  • Mover & Shaker in Telco

Entrants can apply for the awards by clicking HERE.

Entries close on 17th November 2023, before being assessed by Juniper Research’s expert panel of analysts. The results will be announced on 24th January 2024.

Juniper Research has, for two decades, provided market intelligence and advisory services to the global telecommunications sector, and is retained by many of the world’s leading operators and service providers.

Contacts

Sam Smith, Press Relations.

T: +44(0)1256 830002

E: sam.smith@juniperresearch.com

