Juniper Research Reveals its Top 10 Telco Trends for 2024, Amidst Major Technological and Business Shakeups

BASINGSTOKE, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Juniper Research unveiled today the 10 trends that are set to radically impact the telecommunications landscape in 2024, included within its latest whitepaper.





The whitepaper found that the telco market is poised for major disruption, as new technologies including generative AI, and industry shake-ups such as Apple’s recent embrace of the RCS messaging standard, force stakeholders to reevaluate long-standing business strategies.

Top 10 Telco Trends 2024

These trends are:

1. Satellite Launches to Accelerate in 2024, Integrating Terrestrial & Non-terrestrial Cellular Networks

2. Greater Usage of Open APIs in Telecoms, Driven by Rising SMS Pricing & Fraud

3. Generative AI to Revolutionise Conversational AI by Automating Personalised Marketing Campaigns

4. iSIM-capable Devices to Proliferate in 2024, Driving Global eSIM Adoption

5. EU’s DMA Forces OTT Channels to Develop Cross-platform Capabilities, with Apple Supporting RCS in Response

6. 5G Data Roaming Traffic to Necessitate Acceleration of BCE 2.0 Protocol Adoption

7. Sustainable Initiatives to Be Prioritised to Reduce the Impact of Telco Supply Chains

8. Large Language Models to Lower Entry Barrier for Voicebot Implementation

9. 5G Advanced Networks to Enable New Mobility & XR Markets

10. Network-wide AI Implementation to Increase Efficiency of Functions, as 6G Approaches

Juniper Research’s VP of Telecoms Market Research, Sam Barker, commented: “The telecommunications industry has seen rapid digital innovation over the last decade, driven by advances that greatly improve the efficiency with which new telecommunications services can be launched. Over the coming year, we expect operators to capitalise on this efficiency and make bold moves to better position themselves amidst the major technological and business shakeups on the horizon.”

Find out the key details you need to know by downloading our free whitepaper.

Behind the Top Trends

These trends were compiled by Juniper Research’s expert team of telecoms markets analysts; cross-referencing their detailed industry knowledge against the online data platform harvest, comprising 1.8 million telco market statistics. Through this, industry stakeholders can navigate the ever-evolving telecommunications landscape and unlock advantage through intelligence.

Juniper Research has, for two decades, provided market intelligence and advisory services to the global telecommunications sector, and is retained by many of the world’s leading network operators and communications platforms.

Contacts

Sam Smith, Press Relations



T: +44(0)1256 830002



E: sam.smith@juniperresearch.com