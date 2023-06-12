<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Juniper Research: Regtech Spend to Surge to $207 Billion Globally by 2028,...
Business Wire

Juniper Research: Regtech Spend to Surge to $207 Billion Globally by 2028, with AI & Machine Learning Unlocking Efficiencies

di Business Wire

BASINGSTOKE, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#regtechgrowth–A new study from Juniper Research, the foremost experts in fintech, has found that spend on regtech by financial institutions and other industries will increase by 124% between 2023 and 2028 globally, from $83 billion in 2023.

Complexity and Compliance

Increasingly complex regulatory requirements are driving corporates to adopt a range of new technologies to facilitate compliance. New approaches include the use of shared blockchain ledgers to improve anti-money laundering, and fraud compliance at cryptocurrency exchanges. Natural language processing is also being used to detect malicious actors in emails and phone calls; successfully identifying misconduct, conflicts of interest and financial crime. With increased deployment of these technologies, we anticipate rising levels of enterprise investment, as they recognise the vast efficiencies regtech can create.

Regtech is a subset of fintech focusing on technology that can enable the delivery of regulatory requirements more efficiently and effectively than existing capabilities.

Find out more about the new report, Regtech: Market Forecasts, Trends & Strategies 2023-2028, or download a free sample.

The Leaders in Regtech

As part of the study, Juniper Research released its latest Competitor Leaderboard for 2023. Underpinned by a robust scoring methodology, the new Competitor Leaderboard ranked the top 23 regtech vendors, using criteria such as the level of innovation of their solutions, the number of industries they support, and their future business prospects.

The top 5 vendors for 2023:

  1. Encompass
  2. Socure
  3. Feedzai
  4. Chainalysis
  5. Fenergo

The research found that the leading players offered streamlined identity verification automated by AI, and were able to successfully position themselves in many different industries, as regtech expands beyond just financial services. In order to stay ahead of their competition, vendors must develop solutions that utilise AI and machine learning, which can automate processes such as identity verification.

The most successful vendors will leverage AI to reduce the manual requirements needed by compliance teams and allow them to focus on tasks that require human elements; lowering costs and increasing productivity significantly, at a time of strong cost pressures.

Regtech market research: https://www.juniperresearch.com/researchstore/fintech-payments/regtech-market-size-report

Download the free sample: https://www.juniperresearch.com/whitepapers/how-ai-and-blockchain-are-shaping-regtech

Juniper Research provides research and analytical services to the global hi-tech communications sector, providing consultancy, analyst reports and commentary.

Contacts

Sam Smith, Press Relations

T: +44(0)1256830002

E: sam.smith@juniperresearch.com

Articoli correlati

SES Announces its Chief Executive Officer Steve Collar to Step Down

Business Wire Business Wire -
LUXEMBOURG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SES announces today that Steve Collar, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), will be stepping down at the end of...
Continua a leggere

Autel Energy to Showcase Innovative EV Charging Solutions at Power2Drive Europe 2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
MUNICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Autel--Autel Energy, a leading provider of residential and commercial electric vehicle chargers, is excited to announce its participation...
Continua a leggere

Digital Tech Maintains Momentum in European Market

Business Wire Business Wire -
Customer experience has become the key driver for long-term success in the development of new products and services, ISG...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE
Cisco

Cisco Security Cloud e intelligenza artificiale: nuova era per la sicurezza

Cisco