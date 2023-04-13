<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Juniper Research Opens Nominations for Future Digital Awards for Smart Cities & IoT Innovation 2023

BASINGSTOKE, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Juniper Research is pleased to announce that entries are now open for the Future Digital Awards for Smart Cities & IoT Innovation 2023.

Since 2008, the Future Digital Awards have been awarded to tech companies at the forefront of their respective fields: companies that deliver imaginative and innovative products or services that have the potential to disrupt their ecosystems and provide significant benefits to their target audience.

These awards aim to reward the most innovative vendors and solutions in the rapidly evolving smart cities & IoT markets, as a renewed focus on sustainability drives further developments in this dynamic industry. This year’s Smart Cities & IoT Innovation awards cover the following categories:

IoT Innovation

  • Best IoT Security Platform (Platinum & Gold)
  • Most Innovative Edge Computing Solution (Platinum & Gold)
  • Best IoT Device Management Platform (Platinum & Gold)
  • Smart Agriculture Solution Innovation (Platinum & Gold)
  • eSIM Innovation of the Year (Platinum)
  • Private Cellular Network Innovation (Platinum & Gold)

Sustainability & Smart City Innovation

  • Best Smart Traffic Management Solution (Platinum & Gold)
  • Best Smart Parking Solution (Platinum & Gold)
  • Innovation in Smart Urban Lighting (Platinum & Gold)
  • Urban Smart Grid Innovation (Platinum & Gold)
  • Best MaaS Platform (Platinum & Gold)
  • Best Urban EV Charging Solution (Platinum & Gold)
  • Most Innovative Urban Sustainability Project (Platinum & Gold)
  • Carbon Reduction Innovation of the Year (Platinum)

Judges’ Choice

While the rest of the awards focus on products and solutions, the Judges’ Choice awards focus on the organisations driving true innovation in global smart city deployment.

  • Juniper Research Award for Urban Technology Leadership
  • Juniper Research – Pathway to Net Zero Award

Entrants can apply for the awards here: https://www.juniperresearch.com/future-digital-awards/smart-cities-iot-innovation

Entries close on the 19th May 2023, before being assessed by Juniper Research’s expert panel of analysts. The awards will be announced on the 21st June 2023.

Juniper Research provides research and analytical services to the global hi-tech communications sector; providing consultancy, analyst reports and industry commentary.

Contacts

For further details contact Sam Smith, Press Relations.

T: +44(0)1256 830002

E: sam.smith@juniperresearch.com

