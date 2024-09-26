Juniper Research Opens New APAC Office in Hong Kong

BASINGSTOKE, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Juniper Research is thrilled to announce the opening of its new office in Hong Kong to serve the APAC region.









Spearheading its efforts in this region will be industry veteran Terrence Shan, who joins Juniper Research as General Manager – APAC. Terrence brings a wealth of experience and connections in the region to Juniper Research, having previously worked with the likes of ABI Research, Analysys Mason, Global Data and Forrester.

The new APAC office has been established to grow Juniper Research’s presence in this important global region, allowing it to better engage clients in key markets including China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Singapore.

Juniper Research Founder & CEO, Tony Crabtree, says, “I’d like to officially welcome Terrence to the Juniper Research team. He brings significant experience and knowledge to the team and will play a pivotal role in ensuring that our existing clients receive the very best in customer service through a single point of contact, whilst expanding our reach to new clients in the key APAC region.

The APAC region plays an increasingly important role in the global fintech, telecoms and technology space, and I believe this move will greatly enhance our offering to the market.”

Terrence Shan adds, “I’m thrilled to join the Juniper Research team and look forward to working with them to grow our brand in the increasingly important APAC market. There is a lot of alignment between the research and services that Juniper Research offers, and the needs of the APAC technology community, and I am excited to help make these connections and forge new mutually beneficial partnerships across the region.”

If you’d like to find out more about our research, data and consultancy offerings in the APAC region, contact Terrence Shan – email: terrence.shan@juniperresearch.com, phone: +852 6290 4907.

Juniper Research has, for two decades, provided market intelligence and advisory services to the global fintech, telecommunications and technology sectors, and is retained by many of the world’s leading network operators, banks and technology platforms.

