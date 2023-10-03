Juniper Research: Future Digital Award Winners Announced for Fintech & Payments 2023

BASINGSTOKE, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–It is with great pleasure that Juniper Research announces the 2023 winners of the Future Digital Awards for Fintech & Payments. These awards follow a record-breaking number of applications from leading fintechs and payments companies, which have been extensively analysed by our expert judging panel.





This awards programme recognises the most impactful financial products and services operating across numerous areas, including Banking, Fraud & Security, and Retail & Payments. Juniper Research has identified the following organisations and platforms that are driving innovation and growth.

The winners in each category are as follows:

Judges’ Choice

Sustainability in Fintech Innovation of the Year Ripple’s Palau Stablecoin



Fintech Mover & Shaker of the Year Simon Khalaf, CEO, Marqeta



Banking Innovation

Banking-as-a-Service Innovation Monavate x Star – Platinum Award Winner Peach Finance – Gold Award Winner



Banking Innovation of the Year FICO Platform – Platinum Award Winner



Core Banking Platform Innovation Mambu – Platinum Award Winner Temenos – Gold Award Winner



Digital Identity Innovation Mastercard Identity – Platinum Award Winner Digital Gateways – Gold Award Winner



Open Banking Innovation Token – Platinum Award Winner Worldline Credit Insight – Gold Award Winner



Fintech Innovation

Embedded Finance Innovation Marqeta – Platinum Award Winner Apiture – Gold Award Winner



Financing Platform Credit Sesame – Platinum Award Winner TurnKey Lender – Gold Award Winner



Regtech Platform Napier – Platinum Award Winner Tookitaki Anti-Money Laundering Suite – Gold Award Winner



Fraud & Security Innovation

AI in Fraud Prevention Innovation IDVerse – Platinum Award Winner Experian Ascend Fraud Sandbox – Gold Award Winner

Fraud & Security Innovation of the Year LexisNexis BehavioSec – Platinum Award Winner



Fraud Detection and Prevention Platform Vesta Payment Guarantee – Platinum Award Winner Fraud.net – Gold Award Winner



Payment Tokenisation Solution Giesecke+Devrient eCom Tokenizer – Platinum Award Winner IDEMIA Token Platform – Gold Award Winner



Payment Innovation

Best B2B Payment Platform Paystand – Platinum Award Winner Spendesk – Gold Award Winner

Best Cross-border Payments Platform TerraPay – Platinum Award Winner Nium – Gold Award Winner



Best Digital Wallet Platform Ericsson Wallet Platform – Platinum Award Winner mobiquity Pay – Gold Award Winner



Best Mobile Money Offering Telepin – Platinum Award Winner telebirr from Huawei & Ethio Telecom – Gold Award Winner

CBDC Innovation Ripple CBDC Platform – Platinum Award Winner Giesecke+Devrient Filia CBDC Solution – Gold Award Winner



Instant Payment Innovation ACI Instant Pay – Platinum Award Winner ConnexPay – Gold Award Winner



Modern Card Issuing Platform Paymentology – Platinum Award Winner Thales – Gold Award Winner



Omnichannel Payments Platform of the Year Lightspeed Payments – Platinum Award Winner



Payment Innovation of the Year ACI Payments Orchestration Platform – Platinum Award Winner



POS Innovation Zeal Plugin from Zeal – Platinum Award Winner Worldline Smart POS – Gold Award Winner



Recurring Payment Platform Innovation Recurly – Platinum Award Winner 2Checkout Monetization Platform by Verifone – Gold Award Winner



Sustainability in Payment Cards Thales – Platinum Award Winner Giesecke+Devrient Convego Beyond – Gold Award Winner



Mastercard Identity Wins Platinum in Digital Identity Innovation

“A trusted identity is key to building a digital economy that works for everyone, everywhere,” said Chris Reid, EVP, Identity Solutions, Mastercard. “From the initial creation of a relationship through account modifications and money movement, Mastercard Identity instils trust on both sides of the interaction. We are honoured to be recognised by Juniper Research for our identity insights and biometrics, which enable seamless experiences, expand financial inclusion, and fight fraud.”

Paymentology Triumphs with Platinum Award in Modern Card Issuing Platform

Paymentology’s Co-CEO, Abe Smith commented on the win:

“We are thrilled to receive the Platinum Winner award in the Fintech – Modern Card Issuing Platform category at the Juniper Research Future Digital Awards. These awards celebrate organisations that have made strides in their industry and are poised to shape the future. At Paymentology, we are committed to fuelling innovation in payment methods, empowering banks, fintechs, and telcos to deliver enhanced services to both individuals and businesses through our next-generation payments platform.”

Huawei & Ethio Telecom Win Gold for telebirr Mobile Money Offering

Jacky Zhou, President of Huawei Service & Software Marketing & Solution Department said: “We are proud to enable the launch of telebirr in a huge population market like Ethiopia. For telebirr, Huawei is not only a technology provider but also a business success partner. We provided our leading 3-in-1 unified platform (wallet, payment & microfinance) and co-operation services delivered by our global expertise and best practice. We believe telebirr will greatly enhance Ethiopia’s move towards digital transformation.”

Thales D1 Platform Receives Gold for Modern Card Issuing Platform

Bertrand Knopf, EVP Thales DIS Banking & Payment Solutions commented on the win: “Thales D1 is a modern card issuing platform that helps card issuers to quickly invent then roll-out innovative cards services. Banks’ cardholders expect to be in control, via their bank mobile app, to order, setup then use their payment cards to shop at stores and online. They expect a 100% digital journey and real‑time services to manage their physical, digital and virtual cards. This modern card experience increases customer engagement, customer acquisition and card transactions. This is a deep transformation of the payment card industry and we at Thales proudly lead the way.”

TerraPay Wins Platinum for Best Cross-border Payments Platform

Ambar Sur, Founder & CEO, TerraPay, commented on the win: “This is a proud moment for all of us at TerraPay. Winning this award for our innovative cross-border payments infrastructure and solutions platform serves as an inspiration, fuelling our mission to simplify the way people move money, globally. Over the years, we have been working hard to strengthen our payments network, forging the right partnerships and building a more connected ecosystem for borderless money movement. This award is a testament to our unshakeable commitment.”

Worldline Wins Gold in POS Innovation for Smart POS Solution

Ioannis Kitixis, Managing Director & Country Head, Worldline Merchant Services Greece, said: “It is a great honour for Worldline Greece to receive the Fintech POS Innovation award 2023 for the Smart POS app. Such a distinction highlights our mission to implement leading digital payment and transactional solutions that enable sustainable economic growth and make a difference to the Greek market.”

Recurly Triumphs with Platinum Award in Recurring Payment Platform Innovation

“Recurly is honoured to be recognised by Juniper Research as a Platinum Winner in Recurring Payment Platform Innovation,” said Theresa McEndree, CMO at Recurly, a leading subscription management and billing platform. “Recurly continuously innovates to deliver the highest payment and invoice success rates for subscriptions, ensuring the best subscriber experience and LTV for our customers. This award honours that commitment to deliver the flexibility and scale to support subscription brands globally.”

ACI Worldwide Celebrates Two Platinum Award Wins for Instant Payment Innovation & Payment Innovation of the Year

“ACI has been championing digital payments for almost half a century. To receive not just one, but two Platinum awards is testament to ACI’s world-leading position at the forefront of omnichannel payments,” says Bobby Koscheski, Head of Merchant Segment, ACI Worldwide. “We are honoured to receive these awards for our Payment Orchestration and Instant Pay solutions. They are a tribute not just to our tech-leadership, but also the passionate commitment of our team, who continue to optimise our customers’ platforms, performance, and revenue by making payments faster, seamless and more secure for shoppers.”

Juniper Research has, for two decades, provided market intelligence and advisory services to the global payments sectors, retained by many of the world’s leading fintechs and payment providers.

