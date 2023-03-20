<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Juniper Research: Fraudulent Robocalls to Cost Mobile Subscribers a Record $58 Billion...
Business Wire

Juniper Research: Fraudulent Robocalls to Cost Mobile Subscribers a Record $58 Billion Globally this Year, Finds Juniper Research Study

di Business Wire

BASINGSTOKE, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–A new report from Juniper Research, foremost experts assessing emerging communications technologies, has found that mobile subscribers will lose $58 billion to fraudulent robocalls globally in 2023; a rise from $53 billion in 2022. These losses will be driven by the increase in multifarious scam calls to deceive end users, such as unauthorised call forwarding or caller ID spoofing, with the end goal of financial gain.

Despite the ongoing development of robocalling mitigation frameworks, such as STIR/SHAKEN in North America, the report predicts that fraudsters’ ability to innovate fraud methods will drive these losses to reach $70 billion globally by 2027. STIR/SHAKEN includes standards to mitigate fraudulent methods popular in North America, such as caller ID spoofing, which imitates a legitimate enterprise through the use of temporary business numbers.

Find out more in the new report: Robocall Mitigation: Strategies, Business Models & Market Forecasts 2023-2027

North America Absorbs over 50% of All Fraudulent Losses

North America continues to be the most impacted region by fraudulent robocalls, as its affluent nature provides larger monetary opportunities for fraudsters and will account for over half of the losses attributable to robocalling in 2023. However, the report estimates that STIR/SHAKEN has reduced the year-on-year growth of fraudulent losses to robocalling in the region by 85% between 2022 and 2023. By 2025, fraudulent losses arising from robocalling are anticipated to decline for the first time in North America, owing to the widespread adoption of this framework.

Bespoke Frameworks Needed Outside North America

The report urges stakeholders formulating frameworks outside North America to focus on region‑specific methods of fraud, such as unauthorised call forwarding, that will be more efficiently covered through tailored frameworks rather than through a reproduction of STIR/SHAKEN.

In addition, the report identified emerging brand authentication technology as key in fraud mitigation frameworks; instilling consumer trust in voice channels. This technology enables users to verify the origin of the call on the smartphone screen before answering, and will be the most prominent solution to protecting subscribers from robocalling fraud.

Robocall Mitigation market research: https://www.juniperresearch.com/researchstore/operators-providers/robocall-mitigation-market-research-report

Juniper Research provides research and analytical services to the global hi-tech communications sector, providing consultancy, analyst reports and industry commentary.

Contacts

Sam Smith, Press Relations

T: +44(0)1256 830002

E: sam.smith@juniperresearch.com

Articoli correlati

Experian Announces Access Group Partnership Boosting Employment and Income Coverage to 77%

Business Wire Business Wire -
Acceleration of digital payslip technology will improve lending decisions and help more UK workers get access to affordable credit LONDON--(BUSINESS...
Continua a leggere

Cirium Launches the First Airline Routes Tool Based on Satellite-Based Flight Tracking

Business Wire Business Wire -
In an industry first, the Airline Routes tool analyzes an airline’s routes using satellite-based flight tracking data to identify...
Continua a leggere

Rebellion Defense Software to Support UK Ministry of Defence

Business Wire Business Wire -
Company awarded a follow-on contract to deliver data analysis, operational insights, and decision-making at machine-speed. WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rebellion Defense, which builds...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Experian Announces Access Group Partnership Boosting Employment and Income Coverage to 77%

Business Wire