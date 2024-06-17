Home Business Wire Juniper Research: Fraud Detection & Prevention in Banking: LexisNexis Risk Solution and...
Business Wire

Juniper Research: Fraud Detection & Prevention in Banking: LexisNexis Risk Solution and Mastercard Revealed as Leaders in New Competitor Leaderboard

di Business Wire

Transactional Fraud in Banking to Reach $48 billion Globally by 2029

BASINGSTOKE, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#frauddetectioninbanking–A new study from Juniper Research, the foremost experts in fintech and payments markets, has found the value of fraudulent banking and money transfer transactions is anticipated to increase 153% over the next five years; up from $19 billion in 2024. The use of AI by fraudsters is putting an additional strain on banks. In turn, however, banks are becoming increasingly sophisticated in their use of AI to combat this threat.

Find out more about the new report: Global Fraud Detection & Prevention in Banking Market 2024-2029, or download a free sample.




Which Fraud Detection and Prevention Vendors Lead the Market in 2024?

The new Competitor Leaderboard for fraud detection and prevention in banking ranks the top 15 vendors by a number of criteria such as the completeness of their solutions, geographical spread, and future business prospects.

The leading 5 vendors for 2024 are:

  1. LexisNexis Risk Solutions
  2. Mastercard
  3. Visa
  4. ACI Worldwide
  5. Thales

Competitor Leaderboard Findings & Recommendations

The leading players scored particularly well on their level of innovation and the breadth of their offerings. The report however cautioned that to stay ahead, vendors must develop faster real-time solutions which can better address scams, such as APP (Authorised Push Payments) fraud.

Report author Cara Malone explained: “Instant payments mean greater speed; lessening the time window banks have to intervene, and limiting the effectiveness of traditional fraud detection tools. Fraud detection & prevention vendors need to implement AI to enable a shift to real-time risk scoring and prevention.”

About the Research Suite

The new research and data suite offers the most comprehensive assessment of the fraud detection and prevention in banking to date; providing critical analysis and five-year forecasts for over 60 countries. With over 24,000 market statistics included, the suite also provides a ‘Competitor Leaderboard’ and an examination of future market opportunities.

View the Fraud Detection & Prevention in Banking market research: https://www.juniperresearch.com/research/fintech-payments/fraud-identity/fraud-detection-prevention-banking-market-report/

Download the free sample: https://www.juniperresearch.com/resources/whitepapers/whitepapersfraud-detection-in-banking-real-time-payments-real-time-issues/

Juniper Research has, for two decades, provided market intelligence and advisory services to the global financial sector, retained by many of the world’s leading banks, intermediaries and providers.

Contacts

Sam Smith, Press Relations

T: +44(0)1256 830002

E: sam.smith@juniperresearch.com

Articoli correlati

New Survey from Canva, MMA Global Finds Senior Marketers See Creative Output as a Top Priority, Despite Investment Gaps and Shrinking Talent Pool

Business Wire Business Wire -
Nearly 70% believe creative will become more important in the next year More than 36% believe they are under investing...
Continua a leggere

Teledyne FLIR Defense Announces New SUGV 325 Portable, Modular Robot

Business Wire Business Wire -
Lightweight, multi-mission unmanned ground system represents the cutting edge in portable roboticsPARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teledyne FLIR Defense, part of Teledyne Technologies...
Continua a leggere

Prodapt launches TechCo Toolkit to accelerate digital transformation with ServiceNow for Communications Service Providers

Business Wire Business Wire -
TechCo Toolkit transforms OSS by automating service provisioning, enhancing operational visibility, and improving network inventory accuracyCOPENHAGEN, Denmark--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--Prodapt, the...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php