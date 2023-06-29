Juniper Research: Fintech & Payments Innovators Invited to Enter Future Digital Awards 2023

<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
BASINGSTOKE, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Juniper Research is pleased to announce that entries are now open for the Future Digital Awards for Fintech & Payments 2023.


Since 2008, the Future Digital Awards have recognised technology companies at the forefront of their respective fields: companies that deliver imaginative and innovative products or services that have the potential to disrupt their ecosystems, and provide significant benefits to consumers and the wider industry.

Nick Maynard, VP of Fintech Market Research, commented on the awards: “In a period of rapid development and change, taking the time to identify the best products and services, and learn from these, is vital to sustaining innovation. As such, we expect these awards to be highly competitive, and we wish all the applicants the best of luck.”

This year’s Future Digital Awards for Fintech & Payments cover the following categories:

Banking Innovation

  • Banking-as-a-Service Innovation
  • Open Banking Innovation
  • Core Banking Platform Innovation
  • Digital Identity Innovation
  • Banking Innovation of the Year

Fintech Innovation

  • Financing Platform
  • Regtech Platform
  • Embedded Finance Innovation

Fraud & Security Innovation

  • AI in Fraud Prevention Innovation
  • Fraud Detection and Prevention Platform
  • Fraud & Security Innovation of the Year
  • Payment Tokenisation Solution

Payment Innovation

  • CBDC Innovation
  • Omnichannel Payments Platform of the Year
  • Sustainability in Payment Cards
  • Modern Card Issuing Platform
  • Instant Payment Innovation
  • Best Mobile Money Offering
  • Best Cross-border Payments Platform
  • Best Digital Wallet Platform
  • Best B2B Payments Platform
  • Payment Innovation of the Year
  • Recurring Payments Platform Innovation
  • POS Innovation

Judges’ Choice

While the majority of the awards focus on products and solutions, the Judges’ Choice awards focus on the people and organisations at the forefront of driving true innovation in the fintech & payments market.

  • Sustainability in Fintech Innovation of the Year
  • Fintech Mover & Shaker of the Year

Entrants can apply for the awards by clicking HERE.

Entries close on 18th August 2023, before being assessed by Juniper Research’s expert panel of analysts. The awards will be announced on 27th September 2023.

Juniper Research provides research and analytical services to the global hi-tech communications sector; providing consultancy, analyst reports and industry commentary.

