Home Business Wire Juniper Research: Digital Commerce Transactions to Pass 1 Trillion Threshold Globally by...
Business Wire

Juniper Research: Digital Commerce Transactions to Pass 1 Trillion Threshold Globally by 2024, as NFC Payments & Digital Ticketing Surge Ahead

di Business Wire

BASINGSTOKE, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#digitalcommercegrowth–A new study by Juniper Research, the foremost experts in fintech & payments markets, has found by next year, digital commerce transaction volumes will reach 1.08 trillion globally; rising from 966 billion this year – a very strong 12% growth in a single year.


The new study, which covers digital money transfer, digital and physical goods purchases, digital ticketing purchases, banking, NFC payments, QR code payments and bill payments, found the strongest growth will be in three markets; driving overall digital commerce adoption.

Highest-growth Sectors

  • NFC Payments: 30%
  • Digital Ticketing: 19%
  • Physical Goods: 12%

Find out more about the new report: Global Digital Commerce Market 2023-2028, or download a free sample.

Shift to Open Loop in Transit Is Catalysing NFC Growth

The research found NFC payments are surging; boosted by increasing contactless acceptance, particularly within transit. The move to open-loop payment systems within ticketing has had an important network effect; boosting awareness of contactless payments among potential users and increasing usage within markets that previously lagged behind, such as the US and Germany.

Research author Nick Maynard commented: “The shift towards open-loop payments within ticketing has now begun to reach more remote areas, becoming the default payment method in many markets. We anticipate this momentum to boost contactless payments overall, and also increase open-loop adoption in other areas, such as for EV charging.”

Can Other Markets Accelerate Their Growth?

The research identified with the rising cost of living reducing disposable income, digital commerce vendors need to differentiate themselves to maintain growth. As such, the research recommends vendors in highly competitive markets, such as money transfer, focus on reducing the cost of payments as the key differentiator in the current climate.

The Research Suite

The new market research suite offers the most comprehensive assessment of the digital commerce market to date; providing analysis and forecasts of over 29,500 datapoints across 60 markets over five years. It also includes a detailed examination of future market opportunities.

View the Digital Commerce market research: https://www.juniperresearch.com/researchstore/fintech-payments/digital-commerce-market-research-report

Download the free sample: https://www.juniperresearch.com/whitepapers/digital-commerce-evolving-trends-rapid-growth

Juniper Research has, for two decades, provided market intelligence and advisory services to the global payments sectors, retained by many of the world’s leading fintechs and payment providers.

Contacts

Sam Smith, Press Relations

T: +44(0)1256 830002

E: sam.smith@juniperresearch.com

Articoli correlati

Elliptic Labs Launching on Transsion’s Tecno Phantom V Flip Smartphone

Business Wire Business Wire -
OSLO, Norway--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AIVirtualProximitySensor--Elliptic Labs (OSE: ELABS), a global AI software platform company and the world leader in AI Virtual...
Continua a leggere

Alphawave IP Group plc Interim Results for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
Technology leadership and product portfolio underpin broader customer base of 85 (H1 2022: 28) 16 design wins; 91% of Licence...
Continua a leggere

Dawex Launches a Corporate Data Hub Solution to Break Down Data Silos and Facilitate Data Circulation within an Organization

Business Wire Business Wire -
A Corporate Data Hub is built for an organization to scale internal data circulation while connecting with external data...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php