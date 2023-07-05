Juniper Research: Berlin Ranked Number 1 Smart City for Europe in 2023, Due to Superior Transit & Energy Strategies

CO 2 e Savings in Europe from Smart City Deployments to Reach 247 MMT by 2028

The top 5 smart cities ranked by Juniper Research are:

Berlin London Barcelona Rome Madrid

Juniper Research’s ranking of 50 world cities is based on an evaluation of many different smart city aspects, covering transportation and infrastructure, energy and lighting, city management and technology, and urban connectivity.

The analysis identified Berlin as a leading city due to its focus on improving its transit infrastructure, such as with the MaaS (Mobility-as-a-Service) app Jelbi, which has unified public and private transit in one app. Berlin has also taken proactive steps on shared micromobility and renewable energy generation, demonstrating a joined-up approach to smart city development.

Research co-author Nick Maynard explained: “Europe, as the birthplace of MaaS, has seen significant development and deployment of the concept over the past few years. As such, transit in leading European smart cities is a central part of future strategies for smart city development – cities aiming to follow this approach must take a coordinated method to transit; embracing the benefits of MaaS in reducing congestion.”

Smart Cities Driving Strong Emissions Savings in Europe

The CO 2 e emissions saved by smart city deployments in Europe are forecast to reach 247 MMT by 2028, from 161 MMT in 2023.

The potential for reducing emissions is a key driver for smart city deployments, with environmental sentiment running high in Europe. However, with cost pressures being prevalent in the European energy sector, governments must focus on strategies enabling both cost reduction and renewable energy deployments, such as greater use of AI in smart grid systems.

