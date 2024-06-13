Juniper Networks Wins Four Top Awards at Interop Tokyo 2024

The QFX5240 Switch won the “Best of Show” Grand Prix award, alongside three other runner-up and special prize awards, testament to Juniper’s commitment to delivering exceptional end-to-end operator and end-user experiences

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AIforNetworking—Juniper® Networks (NYSE:JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-Native Networking, today announced that it has won multiple “Best of Show” awards at Interop Tokyo 2024, maintaining its impressive winning streak of continuous wins at the prestigious industry conference since 2007. The awards recognize Juniper’s commitment to ensuring every connection is reliable, measurable and secure for every device, user, application and asset, through the industry’s premier AI-Native Networking Platform.





This year, Juniper received four awards, including three for “Best of Show” across the following categories:

The “Best of Show” awards regularly receive hundreds of nominations from across the industry, being evaluated each year by a prominent judging panel of industry experts and executives. Last year, Juniper’s award winners included the EX4400-24X and EX4100 Ethernet Switches, as well as the MX10004 Universal Routing Platform.

With a rich tradition since 1994, Interop Tokyo has grown into one of the largest networking computing trade shows in Asia, noted for being a leading showcase of cutting-edge networking products, solutions and services on a global stage. Attracting over 150,000 attendees (including co-located events) each year, it features an extensive agenda of keynotes, seminars, conferences and live product demonstrations by leading networking companies from across the world.

Award-Winning Product Highlights:

AI Data Center: QFX5240 Switch

Providing the foundation for AI Data Centers, the QFX5240 Switch is built on Broadcom Tomahawk 5 silicon and offers high-density 800GbE ports in a 2U fixed form factor, which is twice the capacity of the previous generation.

It is designed to meet the advanced networking requirements of large-scale clusters and works seamlessly with the Juniper® Apstra Intent-Based Networking platform, ensuring smooth operation for AI and machine learning workloads during training and access. In addition, Apstra is now integrated with the Marvis virtual network assistant (VNA), bringing AIOps to the data center.

workloads during training and access. In addition, Apstra is now integrated with the Marvis virtual network assistant (VNA), bringing AIOps to the data center. As a cornerstone of AI networks, these switches enable fast job completion times (JCT) and accelerate training through high GPU utilization.

Marvis Minis

Proactively simulates user connections digitally to learn the network configuration via unsupervised machine learning and proactively highlight network issues, working with Mist AI™ to instantly validate network configurations and find/detect problems before they have a chance to negatively impact end user experiences.

The tool constantly learns as it ingests more data, using its growing knowledge base to proactively correct issues in real time, reduce the number of trouble tickets and accelerate issue resolution.

constantly learns as it ingests more data, using its growing knowledge base to proactively correct issues in real time, reduce the number of trouble tickets and accelerate issue resolution. As the first AI-Native Networking Digital Experience Twin, Minis transforms how IT teams interact with enterprise networks across wireless access, wired access and SD-WAN domains.

SRX1600 & 2300 Series Firewalls

The Juniper Networks™ SRX Series Firewalls are an integral part of the Juniper Connected Security portfolio, protecting the network edge, data center network and cloud applications.

applications. Powered by the Junos operating system, the firewalls are available in physical form factors like the single-rack SRX1600, SRX2300, SRX4300 and SRX4700, alongside virtual and containerized form factors.

All are managed by Juniper Security Director Cloud for a unified management experience and consistent security policy enforcement across a hybrid network.

800GbE Networking: PTX10002-36QDD Packet Transport Router

800GE networking for the AI era, engineered to revolutionize the industry with three key tenets: sustainability, performance, and automation.

Ensures sustainability for environmentally conscious networking, including through energy-efficient silicon, optimized chassis designs and advanced power management capabilities, as well as through intelligent automation capabilities to reduce total cost of ownership.

Delivers adaptable scale and performance through an ultra-compact fixed form factor router, that supports diverse 400GbE and 800GbE WAN and data center use cases across both service provider and enterprise networks.

Both the PTX10002-36QDD and the LC1301-36QD modular line card feature the Express 5 Silicon, designed to scale and transform data center networking for AI workloads as part of Juniper’s AI-Native Networking Platform.

Supporting Quote

“It is an honor to have won four prestigious awards at Interop Tokyo this year, continuing our proud tradition of consecutive top wins over the past 17 years. Our peers continue to recognize the capabilities of Juniper’s truly innovative AI-Native Networking Platform, purpose-built to leverage AIOps to assure the exceptional end-to-end and end-user experiences. Looking forward, we are excited to continue delivering the right data, the right real-time response and the right infrastructure to all our customers, in Japan and across the world.”

– Tomohiro Furuya, VP & Country Manager, Japan, Juniper Networks

