Juniper Networks Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

Proposed Merger with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

As announced on January 9, 2024, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (“HPE”) plans to acquire Juniper Networks in an all-cash transaction for $40.00 per share, representing an equity value of approximately $14 billion. The transaction is currently expected to close in late calendar year 2024 or early calendar year 2025, subject to receipt of regulatory approvals, approval of the transaction by Juniper Networks shareholders, and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Performance

Net revenues were $1,364.8 million, a decrease of 6% year-over-year, and a decrease of 2% sequentially.

GAAP operating margin was 9.2%, a decrease from 14.0% in the fourth quarter of 2022, and an increase from 6.3% in the third quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP operating margin was 18.3%, a decrease from 19.1% in the fourth quarter of 2022, and an increase from 17.5% in the third quarter of 2023.

GAAP net income was $124.3 million, a decrease of 31% year-over-year, and an increase of 63% sequentially, resulting in diluted earnings per share of $0.38.

Non-GAAP net income was $196.9 million, a decrease of 8% year-over-year, and an increase of 2% sequentially, resulting in non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.61.

Full-Year 2023 Financial Performance

Net revenues were $5,564.5 million, an increase of 5% year-over-year.

GAAP operating margin was 8.4%, a decrease from 9.8% in fiscal year 2022.

Non-GAAP operating margin was 16.9%, an increase from 15.7% in fiscal year 2022.

GAAP net income was $310.2 million, a decrease of 34% year-over-year, resulting in diluted earnings per share of $0.95, a decrease of 34% year-over-year. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to higher operating expenses which include higher restructuring charges.

Non-GAAP net income was $736.4 million, an increase of 15% year-over-year, resulting in diluted earnings per share of $2.26, an increase of 16% year-over-year.

The reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures is provided in a table immediately following the Preliminary Net Revenues by Geographic Region table below.

“We delivered record revenue results in 2023 and grew our business on a year-over-year basis for a third consecutive year,” said Juniper’s CEO, Rami Rahim. “These results reflect the strength of our enterprise business, which not only delivered a second consecutive year of solid double-digit revenue growth, but also achieved positive product order growth in the fourth quarter and on a full-year basis.”

“We achieved record non-GAAP earnings per share in 2023,” said Juniper’s CFO, Ken Miller. “This was achieved through a combination of healthy revenue growth, improved non-GAAP gross margin and disciplined cost management, which enabled us to exceed our goal of delivering at least 100 basis points of non-GAAP operating margin improvement in 2023.”

Balance Sheet and Other Financial Results

Total cash, cash equivalents, and investments as of December 31, 2023 were $1,324.3 million, compared to $1,230.0 million as of December 31, 2022, and $1,418.0 million as of September 30, 2023.

Net cash flows provided by operations for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $9.1 million, compared to $119.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, and $329.2 million in the third quarter of 2023.

Days sales outstanding in accounts receivable was 69 days in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 76 days in the fourth quarter of 2022, and 60 days in the third quarter of 2023.

Capital expenditures were $35.4 million, and depreciation and amortization expense was $47.3 million during the fourth quarter of 2023.

Capital Return

Our Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.22 per share to be paid on March 22, 2024 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 1, 2024. We remain committed to paying our dividend; however we have agreed to suspend repurchase of our shares in accordance with the terms of the merger agreement with HPE.

Safe Harbor; Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release concerning Juniper Networks’ business, economic and market outlook, our expectations regarding our liquidity and capital return program; deal, customer and product mix; costs and supply constraints; backlog; customer demand; and our overall future prospects are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act that involve a number of uncertainties and risks. Actual results or events could differ materially from those anticipated in those forward-looking statements as a result of several factors, including: the completion of the proposed transaction with HPE on anticipated terms and timing or at all, including obtaining stockholder and regulatory approvals and other conditions to the completion of the transaction; the fact that if the proposed transaction is completed, Juniper stockholders will forego the opportunity to realize the potential long-term value of the successful execution of Juniper’s current strategy as an independent company, which will also be affected by the ability of HPE to integrate and implement its plans, forecasts and other expectations with respect to Juniper’s business after the completion of the proposed transaction and realize additional opportunities for growth and innovation; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance or condition that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement; Juniper’s ability to implement its business strategies; potential significant transaction costs associated with the proposed transaction; the risks related to HPE’s financing of the proposed transaction; potential litigation or regulatory actions relating to the proposed transaction; the risk that disruptions from the proposed transaction will harm Juniper’s business, including current plans and operations, and risks related to diverting management’s attention from Juniper’s ongoing business operations and relationships; the ability of Juniper to retain and hire key personnel; potential adverse business uncertainty resulting from the announcement, pendency or completion of the proposed transaction, including restrictions during the pendency of the proposed transaction that may impact Juniper’s ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions; legal, regulatory, tax and economic developments affecting Juniper’s business; the unpredictability and severity of catastrophic events, including, but not limited to, acts of terrorism, outbreak of war or hostilities or current or future pandemics or epidemics, as well as Juniper’s response to any of the aforementioned factors; general economic and political conditions globally or regionally, including the impact of a U.S. federal government shutdown or sovereign debt default and adverse changes in China-Taiwan relations and any impact due to armed conflicts (such as the continuing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the Israel-Hamas war, and escalating tensions in the Red Sea in connection with attacks by the Houthi to disrupt shipments, as well as governmental sanctions imposed in response); rising interest rates; inflationary pressures; monetary policy shifts; recession risks; business and economic conditions in the networking industry; changes in overall technology spending by our customers; the network capacity and security requirements of our customers; contractual terms that may result in the deferral of revenue; the timing of orders and their fulfillment; continuing manufacturing and supply chain challenges and logistics costs, constraints, changes or disruptions; availability and pricing of key product components, such as semiconductors; delays in scheduled product availability; order cancellations; adoption of or changes to laws, regulations, standards or policies affecting our operations, products, services or the networking industry; product defects, returns or vulnerabilities; significant effects of tax legislation and judicial or administrative interpretation of new tax regulations, including the potential for corporate tax increases and changes to global tax laws; legal settlements and resolutions, including with respect to enforcing our proprietary rights; the potential impact of activities related to the execution of capital return, restructurings and product rationalization; the impact of import tariffs and changes thereto; currency exchange rates; and other factors listed in Juniper Networks’ most recent report on Form 10-Q or 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Note that our estimates as to the tax rate on our business are based on current tax law and regulations, including current interpretations thereof, and could be materially affected by changing interpretations as well as additional legislation and guidance. All statements made in this release are made only as of the date set forth at the beginning of this release. Juniper Networks undertakes no obligation to update the information made in this release in the event facts or circumstances subsequently change after the date of this release. We have not filed our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023. As a result, all financial results described in this earnings release should be considered preliminary, and are subject to change to reflect any necessary adjustments or changes in accounting estimates, that are identified prior to the time we file our Form 10-K.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

Juniper Networks believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial information provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to Juniper Networks’ financial condition and results of operations. For further information regarding why Juniper Networks believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to investors, the specific manner in which management uses these measures, and some of the limitations associated with the use of these measures, please refer to the “Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this press release. The following tables and reconciliations can also be found on our Investor Relations website at http://investor.juniper.net.

Juniper Networks, Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in millions, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended



December 31, Twelve Months Ended



December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net revenues: Product $ 858.6 $ 988.3 $ 3,632.5 $ 3,539.9 Service 506.2 460.5 1,932.0 1,761.3 Total net revenues 1,364.8 1,448.8 5,564.5 5,301.2 Cost of revenues: Product 410.4 472.7 1,781.6 1,761.7 Service 147.2 149.1 581.0 581.2 Total cost of revenues 557.6 621.8 2,362.6 2,342.9 Gross margin 807.2 827.0 3,201.9 2,958.3 Operating expenses: Research and development 289.1 269.2 1,144.4 1,036.1 Sales and marketing 310.9 299.0 1,233.9 1,133.4 General and administrative 62.0 57.4 255.5 249.5 Restructuring charges (benefits) 19.5 (2.1 ) 98.0 20.2 Total operating expenses 681.5 623.5 2,731.8 2,439.2 Operating income 125.7 203.5 470.1 519.1 Gain (loss) on privately-held investments, net (1) (2) (5.3 ) 14.6 (97.3 ) 20.4 Gain on divestiture — — — 45.8 Other expense, net (1) (2.8 ) (13.1 ) (23.8 ) (49.0 ) Income before income taxes and loss from equity method investment 117.6 205.0 349.0 536.3 Income tax provision (benefit) (10.4 ) 22.4 29.2 60.5 Loss from equity method investment, net of tax 3.7 2.2 9.6 4.8 Net income $ 124.3 $ 180.4 $ 310.2 $ 471.0 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.39 $ 0.56 $ 0.97 $ 1.46 Diluted $ 0.38 $ 0.55 $ 0.95 $ 1.43 Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share: Basic 319.2 323.0 320.0 322.1 Diluted 324.6 329.9 325.9 329.5

_________________ (1) The prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation. (2) Privately-held investments represent investments in privately-held debt and redeemable preferred stock securities and equity investments without readily determinable fair value.

Juniper Networks, Inc. Preliminary Net Revenues by Customer Solution (in millions) (unaudited) Three Months Ended



December 31, Twelve Months Ended



December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Customer Solutions: Automated WAN Solutions $ 454.1 $ 479.0 $ 1,839.3 $ 1,865.3 Cloud-Ready Data Center 180.8 259.9 744.7 878.9 AI-Driven Enterprise 321.2 318.3 1,391.8 1,026.2 Hardware Maintenance and Professional Services 408.7 391.6 1,588.7 1,530.8 Total $ 1,364.8 $ 1,448.8 $ 5,564.5 $ 5,301.2

Juniper Networks, Inc. Preliminary Net Revenues by Vertical (in millions) (unaudited) Three Months Ended



December 31, Twelve Months Ended



December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cloud $ 317.3 $ 380.3 $ 1,162.8 $ 1,393.6 Service Provider 400.2 469.3 1,842.5 1,891.2 Enterprise 647.3 599.2 2,559.2 2,016.4 Total $ 1,364.8 $ 1,448.8 $ 5,564.5 $ 5,301.2

Juniper Networks, Inc. Preliminary Net Revenues by Geographic Region (in millions) (unaudited) Three Months Ended



December 31, Twelve Months Ended



December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Americas $ 849.7 $ 857.4 $ 3,333.3 $ 3,156.8 Europe, Middle East, and Africa 335.8 378.5 1,405.7 1,370.0 Asia Pacific 179.3 212.9 825.5 774.4 Total $ 1,364.8 $ 1,448.8 $ 5,564.5 $ 5,301.2

Juniper Networks, Inc. Preliminary Reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP Financial Measures (in millions, except percentages and per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 GAAP operating income $ 125.7 $ 87.6 $ 203.5 $ 470.1 $ 519.1 GAAP operating margin 9.2 % 6.3 % 14.0 % 8.4 % 9.8 % Share-based compensation expense C 81.8 74.7 55.4 279.4 209.3 Share-based payroll tax expense C 0.9 3.7 1.1 6.7 8.9 Amortization of purchased intangible assets A 17.2 17.1 17.2 68.6 74.8 Restructuring charges (benefits) B 19.5 62.5 (2.1 ) 98.0 20.2 Acquisition and integration-related charges (benefits) A (0.1 ) 0.1 0.2 0.7 2.2 Gain (loss) on non-qualified deferred compensation plan (“NQDC”) B 3.5 (0.9 ) 1.1 6.7 (6.9 ) Others B 1.7 — 0.1 9.9 6.9 Non-GAAP operating income $ 250.2 $ 244.8 $ 276.5 $ 940.1 $ 834.5 Non-GAAP operating margin 18.3 % 17.5 % 19.1 % 16.9 % 15.7 % GAAP net income $ 124.3 $ 76.1 $ 180.4 $ 310.2 $ 471.0 Share-based compensation expense C 81.8 74.7 55.4 279.4 209.3 Share-based payroll tax expense C 0.9 3.7 1.1 6.7 8.9 Amortization of purchased intangible assets A 17.2 17.1 17.2 68.6 74.8 Restructuring charges (benefits) B 19.5 62.5 (2.1 ) 98.0 20.2 Acquisition and integration-related charges (benefits) A (0.1 ) 0.1 0.2 0.7 2.2 Gain on divestiture B — — — — (45.8 ) Loss (gain) on privately-held investments (1) B 5.3 — (14.6 ) 97.3 (20.4 ) Loss (gain) on equity investments (1) B (0.8 ) (1.5 ) 1.6 (0.5 ) 2.7 Loss from equity method investment B 3.7 1.7 2.2 9.6 4.8 Recognition of previously unrecognized tax benefits B — — (8.1 ) — (8.1 ) Income tax effect of tax legislation B — (7.8 ) — (7.8 ) — One-time tax benefit (2) B (15.5 ) — — (15.5 ) — Income tax effect of non-GAAP exclusions B (41.1 ) (32.7 ) (19.6 ) (120.2 ) (83.9 ) Others B 1.7 — 0.1 9.9 6.9 Non-GAAP net income $ 196.9 $ 193.9 $ 213.8 $ 736.4 $ 642.6 GAAP diluted net income per share $ 0.38 $ 0.24 $ 0.55 $ 0.95 $ 1.43 Non-GAAP diluted net income per share D $ 0.61 $ 0.60 $ 0.65 $ 2.26 $ 1.95 Shares used in computing diluted net income per share 324.6 323.8 329.9 325.9 329.5

__________________ (1) The prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation. (2) Benefit due to a one-time change in the geographic mix of taxable earnings.

Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Juniper Networks believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial information provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to the company’s financial condition and results of operations.

This press release, including the tables above, includes the following non-GAAP financial measures derived from our Preliminary Consolidated Statements of Operations: operating income; operating margin; net income; and diluted net income per share. These measures are not presented in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for GAAP. In addition, these measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness for comparison purposes. The non-GAAP financial measures used in the table above should not be considered in isolation from measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are cautioned that there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. Certain of the adjustments to our GAAP financial measures reflect the exclusion of items that are recurring and will be reflected in our financial results for the foreseeable future.

We utilize a number of different financial measures, both GAAP and non-GAAP, in analyzing and assessing the overall performance of our business, in making operating decisions, forecasting and planning for future periods, and determining payments under compensation programs. We consider the use of the non-GAAP measures presented above to be helpful in assessing the performance of the continuing operation of our business.

