Juniper Networks Introduces Industry’s First Ops4AI Lab and Validated Designs to Maximize AI Workload Performance Using Open and Flexible Infrastructure That Is Easy to Manage

Accelerated time-to-value with assured Networking for AI configurations using Juniper, AMD, Broadcom, Intel, NVIDIA

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Juniper Networks® (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-Native Networking, today announced the first and most comprehensive multivendor lab for validating end-to-end automated AI Data Center solutions and automated operations with switching, routing, storage and compute solutions from leading vendors, as well as new Juniper Validated Designs (JVDs) that accelerate the time-to-value in deploying AI clusters. In addition, Juniper is releasing new key software enhancements that optimize the performance and management of AI workloads over Ethernet. Through these Operations for AI—Ops4AI—initiatives, Juniper is collaborating closely with a broad range of infrastructure ecosystem partners to enable the best AI workload performance via the most flexible and easiest-to-manage data center infrastructures.





As a key element of Juniper’s AI-Native Networking Platform, the existing Networking for AI solution consists of a spine-leaf data center architecture with a foundation of AI-optimized 400G and 800G QFX Series Switches and PTX Series Routers. The solution is secured via high performance firewalls with industry-leading effectiveness, and managed via Juniper Apstra data center assurance software and the Marvis Virtual Network Assistant (VNA). Juniper Apstra and Marvis provide key Ops4AI capabilities, such as intent-based networking, multivendor switch management, application / flow / workload awareness, AIOps proactive actions and a GenAI conversational interface. With Juniper’s full Networking for AI solution, customers and partners can lower AI training Job Completion Times (JCTs), reduce latency during inferencing and increase GPU utilization while decreasing deployment times by up to 85 percent and reducing operations costs by up to 90 percent in some instances.

To simplify AI clusters and maximize network performance even further, Juniper has added new Ops4AI software enhancements that together offer unique value for customers. The enhancements being announced today include:

Fabric autotuning for A I: Telemetry from routers and switches are used to automatically calculate and configure optimal parameter settings for congestion control in the fabric using closed-loop automation capability in Juniper Apstra to deliver peak AI workload performance.

Telemetry from routers and switches are used to automatically calculate and configure optimal parameter settings for congestion control in the fabric using closed-loop automation capability in Juniper Apstra to deliver peak AI workload performance. Global load-balancing : An end-to-end view of congestion hotspots in the network (i.e. local and downstream switches) is used to load-balance AI traffic in real-time, delivering lower latency, better network utilization and reduced JCTs.

An end-to-end view of congestion hotspots in the network (i.e. local and switches) is used to load-balance AI traffic in real-time, delivering lower latency, better network utilization and reduced JCTs. End-to-end visibility from network to SmartNICs: Provides an end-to-end holistic view of the network, including SmartNICs from Nvidia (BlueField and ConnectX), and others.

Industry’s first multivendor Ops4AI Lab to collaborate with ecosystem and validate operations

Openness and collaboration are core to Juniper’s networking mission as they are the only way to move AI Data Centers from their current early adopter stage to effective mass market deployments. End-to-end operations for multivendor AI Data Center infrastructure has been difficult, leading to vertically integrated AI Data Center solutions that are vendor-locked and lead-time challenged. As a result, Juniper has launched the industry’s first Ops4AI Lab with participation from Juniper’s partner ecosystem including Broadcom, Intel, Nvidia, WEKA and other industry leaders. The Ops4AI Lab, located at Juniper’s Sunnyvale, CA corporate headquarters, is open for all qualified customers and partners who want to test their own AI workloads using the most advanced GPU compute, storage technologies, Ethernet-based networking fabrics and automated operations. Ops4AI Lab testing using validated Ethernet fabrics delivers comparable performance to InfiniBand-based AI infrastructure.

Users requesting a slot in the Juniper Ops4AI Lab should contact their local Juniper Networks sales team.

Juniper Validated Designs to provide assurance

Juniper Validated Designs are detailed implementation documents that give new customers confidence that the solution and topology they have chosen is well characterized, well tested and repeatable, resulting in faster time to successful deployment. All JVDs are proven integrated solutions, tested in best practice designs based on specific platforms and software versions.

Juniper has released the first pre-validated blueprint specifically for AI data centers, built on Nvidia A100 and H100 compute, storage from Juniper’s ecosystem partners, and Juniper’s portfolio of data center leaf and spine switches. This new Ops4AI JVD complements Juniper’s existing JVDs for automated, secure data centers which include QFX and PTX spines, QFX leaf switching, data center automation, and Juniper’s SRX and vSRX/cSRX solutions for data center security.

Register for Premier Virtual Networking for AI Event on July 23

Organizations are invited to join the CUBE’s Bob Laliberte and Juniper AI experts on July 23 for Juniper’s Seize the AI Moment virtual event, a deep dive into the rapidly evolving AI Data Center ecosystem with AMD, Broadcom, ePlus, Intel, WEKA, and AI Data Center end-users Deutsche Bahn and PayPal. Attendees can learn how these extraordinary industry leaders and customers are creating sustainable, high-performance AI Data Centers purpose-built for today and for the future.

Supporting Quotes

“ DeepL is on a mission to break down language barriers for businesses everywhere and over one hundred thousand businesses globally trust us to power their translations. To meet the evolving needs of our business, we required a data center network that offers higher throughput, scalability, excellent reliability and reasonable total cost of ownership. Juniper’s QFX Switches are central in bolstering our AI workloads, providing the robust networking foundation necessary to operate intensive computational demands across our whole infrastructure efficiently.”



– Guido Simon, Director of Engineering, DeepL

“ Best-of-breed always wins out, and the same will be true for compute, storage, networking and operations in AI Data Centers. Juniper has made a significant investment in the Ops4AI Lab, JVDs, and a new promotional program to enable our customers and partners to have maximum choice, flexibility and stability in how they build a complete GenAI solution. There has never been a better time to build high-performance, low-latency, multivendor AI Data Center solutions that are simple, fast and economical to deploy and operate.”



– Praveen Jain, SVP and GM of AI and Data Center at Juniper Networks

“ A new ecosystem of networking, compute and storage is being developed based on the Ethernet protocol to meet the growing needs of on-premises Enterprise AI deployments, which will lead to shifts in the AI infrastructure vendor landscape. IDC estimates that the market for Generative AI data center ethernet switching will reach ~$9B in 2028 with a CAGR of ~70%. Juniper’s approach is spot on to intersect market demand.”



– Vijay Bhagavath, Research Vice President – Cloud and Datacenter Networks, IDC

“ Truly pervasive and performant AI infrastructure relies on standards-based technologies, open source software and industry wide collaboration through organizations such as the Ultra Ethernet Consortium. AMD, Juniper and our partners across the ecosystem bring together extensive experience in creating and deploying high-performance, low-latency networking solutions to deliver AI innovation.”



– Steve Scott, Corporate Fellow, Network and Systems Architecture, AMD

“ Ethernet stands as the de facto networking solution for AI clusters, excelling across all metrics of performance, scalability, reliability, economics, ease of use and open interoperability. Juniper’s Ops4AI Lab exemplifies our unwavering confidence in the power of Ethernet networking for AI. We deeply appreciate Juniper’s pioneering leadership in this critical domain.”



– Ram Velaga, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Core Switching Group, Broadcom

“ Generative AI is a highly demanding data center workload, and AI accelerators (xPUs) are at the center of this. Successful AI solutions rely upon the open, collaborative integration of compute with high-performance networking and storage for reliable, low-latency AI training and inference. Intel is bringing AI everywhere across the enterprise, from the PC to the data center to the edge, and we are excited to partner with Juniper as their innovation in Ethernet networking is vital to interconnect large AI clusters and optimize job completion times.”



– Justin Hotard, Executive Vice President, Data Center & AI Group, Intel

“ At ePlus, delivering automated, easy-to-deploy, scalable and managed data center networking solutions is one of our top priorities, especially as we assist our customers in supporting their AI initiatives. As a solution partner, Juniper’s AI-optimized networking integrates well with both our READI network architecture (Resilient, Efficient, Agile, Defensive, Intelligent), as well as our AI Ignite strategy, providing the connective fabric across our compute and storage solutions to achieve seamless connectivity with performance, speed, and efficiency.”



– Ken Farber, President, ePlus Software, Strategy, Alliances and Marketing

Additional Resources

Blog by Amit Sanyal: Ops4AI Accelerates Time-to-Value of High-Performing AI Data Centers While Minimizing Operational Costs and Headaches

Demo: Automated Congestion Management in the AI Data Center

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks believes that connectivity is not the same as experiencing a great connection. Juniper’s AI-Native Networking Platform is built from the ground up to leverage AI to deliver exceptional, highly secure and sustainable user experiences from the edge to the data center and cloud. Additional information can be found at Juniper Networks (www.juniper.net) or connect with Juniper on X (Twitter), LinkedIn and Facebook.

Juniper Networks, the Juniper Networks logo, Juniper, Junos, and other trademarks listed here are registered trademarks of Juniper Networks, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

AMD, the AMD logo, AMD Instinct, EPYC, and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Statement of Product Direction. Juniper Networks may disclose information related to development and plans for future products, features or enhancements, known as a Statement of Product Direction or Plan of Record (“POR”). These details provided are based on Juniper’s current development efforts and plans. These development efforts and plans are subject to change at Juniper’s sole discretion, without notice. Except as may be set forth in a definitive agreement, Juniper Networks provides no assurances and assumes no responsibility to introduce products, features or enhancements described in this website, presentation, meeting, or publication, nor is Juniper liable for any loss arising out of reliance on the POR. Purchasing decisions by third-parties should not be based on this POR, and no purchases are contingent upon Juniper Networks delivering any feature or functionality described in this website, presentation, meeting, or publication.

Contacts

Media Relations:

Kelsey Akerson

Juniper Networks



kakerson@juniper.net

+14089368179