Juniper Networks Announces Mist Microservices Advantage Tech Talk Dial-in Numbers

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced the dial-in numbers for the upcoming investor event:

Sujai Hajela, Executive Vice President, AI-Driven Enterprise at Juniper Networks, will host a Mist Microservices Advantage Tech Talk, Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 10:00 am PT.

Toll Free: 888-506-0062



International: 973-528-0011



Participant Access Code: 757508

Please dial in ten minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time.

This event will be available live via webcast on the Juniper Networks website: http://investor.juniper.net/.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks challenges the inherent complexity that comes with networking and security in the multicloud era. We do this with products, solutions and services that transform the way people connect, work and live. We simplify the process of transitioning to a secure and automated multicloud environment to enable secure, AI-driven networks that connect the world. Additional information can be found at Juniper Networks (www.juniper.net) or connect with Juniper on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

Juniper Networks, the Juniper Networks logo, Juniper, and Junos, and other trademarks listed here are registered trademarks of Juniper Networks, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Jess Lubert



Juniper Networks



+ 1 (408) 936-3734



jlubert@juniper.net

Media Relations:

Leslie Moore



Juniper Networks



+ 1 (408) 936-5767



llmoore@juniper.net