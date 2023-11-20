Home Business Wire Juniper Networks Announces Date, Webcast and Registration Information for Upcoming Investor Event
SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced the Company will present at the following upcoming investor event:


  • Sujai Hajela, Executive Vice President, AI-Driven Enterprise at Juniper Networks, will host a Juniper MistTM Customer Tech Talk, Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 10:00 – 11:30 am PT.

To attend this event, you must pre-register. Below is a link to the registration site:

register.events.juniper.net/JuniperMistCustomerTechTalk

This event will be available live via webcast on the Juniper Networks website: http://investor.juniper.net/.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks is dedicated to dramatically simplifying network operations and driving superior experiences for end users. Our solutions deliver industry-leading insight, automation, security and AI to drive real business results. We believe that powering connections will bring us closer together while empowering us all to solve the world’s greatest challenges of well-being, sustainability and equality. Additional information can be found at Juniper Networks (www.juniper.net) or connect with Juniper on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contacts

Investor Relations:
Jess Lubert

Juniper Networks

(408) 936-3734

jlubert@juniper.net

Media Relations:
Elliott Burr

Juniper Networks

(408) 936-7823

eburr@juniper.net

