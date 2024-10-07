Home Business Wire Juniper Networks Announces Date of Third Quarter Preliminary Financial Results
SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-Native networks, today announced it will release preliminary financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 on Thursday, October 31, 2024 after the close of the market.


There will be no conference call on October 31, 2024 due to the proposed merger with Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

A press release and CFO Commentary will be published on the Company’s website at http://investor.juniper.net.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks believes that connectivity is not the same as experiencing a great connection. Juniper’s AI-Native Networking Platform is built from the ground up to leverage AI to deliver exceptional, highly secure and sustainable user experiences from the edge to the data center and cloud. Additional information can be found at Juniper Networks (www.juniper.net) or connect with Juniper on X (Twitter), LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Investors and others should note that Juniper Networks announces material financial and operational information to its investors using its Investor Relations website, press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. Juniper Networks also intends to use the X (formerly Twitter) account @JuniperNetworks and the Juniper Networks’ blogs as a means of disclosing information about Juniper Networks and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. The social media channels that Juniper Networks intends to use as a means of disclosing information described above may be updated from time to time as listed on Juniper Networks’ Investor Relations website.

Juniper Networks, the Juniper Networks logo, Juniper, Junos, and other trademarks are registered trademarks of Juniper Networks, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts

Investor Relations:
Jess Lubert

Juniper Networks

+ 1 (408) 936-3734

jlubert@juniper.net

Media Relations:
Penny Still

Juniper Networks

+441372385692

pstill@juniper.net

