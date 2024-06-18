Juniper Networks Announces Date of Second Quarter Preliminary Financial Results

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-Native networks, today announced it will release preliminary financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 on Thursday, July 25, 2024 after the close of the market.





There will be no conference call on July 25, 2024 due to the proposed merger with Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

A press release and CFO Commentary will be published on the Company’s website at http://investor.juniper.net.

