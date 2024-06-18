Home Business Wire Juniper Networks Announces Date of Second Quarter Preliminary Financial Results
Business Wire

Juniper Networks Announces Date of Second Quarter Preliminary Financial Results

di Business Wire

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-Native networks, today announced it will release preliminary financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 on Thursday, July 25, 2024 after the close of the market.


There will be no conference call on July 25, 2024 due to the proposed merger with Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

A press release and CFO Commentary will be published on the Company’s website at http://investor.juniper.net.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks believes that connectivity is not the same as experiencing a great connection. Juniper’s AI-Native Networking Platform is built from the ground up to leverage AI to deliver exceptional, highly secure and sustainable user experiences from the edge to the data center and cloud. Additional information can be found at Juniper Networks (www.juniper.net) or connect with Juniper on X (Twitter), LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Investors and others should note that Juniper Networks announces material financial and operational information to its investors using its Investor Relations website, press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. Juniper Networks also intends to use the X (formerly Twitter) account @JuniperNetworks and the Juniper Networks’ blogs as a means of disclosing information about Juniper Networks and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. The social media channels that Juniper Networks intends to use as a means of disclosing information described above may be updated from time to time as listed on Juniper Networks’ Investor Relations website.

Juniper Networks, the Juniper Networks logo, Juniper, Junos, and other trademarks are registered trademarks of Juniper Networks, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts

Investor Relations:
Jess Lubert

Juniper Networks

+ 1 (408) 936-3734

jlubert@juniper.net

Media Relations:
Penny Still

Juniper Networks

+441372385692

pstill@juniper.net

Articoli correlati

Everything Blockchain Inc. Wins Three 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

Business Wire Business Wire -
EBI’s next-gen secure database solutions are taking data security to new heightsJACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everything Blockchain Inc., (OTCMKTS: EBZT), a...
Continua a leggere

CrowdStrike Collaborates with Hewlett Packard Enterprise to Secure End-to-End AI Innovation, Including LLMs

Business Wire Business Wire -
Integrating the Falcon platform with HPE OpsRamp AIOps unifies security and IT teams in monitoring accelerated AI workload IT...
Continua a leggere

Practice by Numbers Introduces Comprehensive Patient Portal

Business Wire Business Wire -
New patient portal simplifies dental care management and enhances patient engagementREDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AllInOneSolution--Practice by Numbers, a leading provider of...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php