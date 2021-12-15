Home Business Wire Juniper Networks Announces Correction of 5G Tech Talk Time
Business Wire

Juniper Networks Announces Correction of 5G Tech Talk Time

di Business Wire

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced the Company will present at the following upcoming investor event:

  • Raj Yavatkar, SVP and Chief Technology Officer at Juniper Networks, will host a 5G Tech Talk, Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 2:00 pm ET.

These events will be available live via webcast on the Juniper Networks website: http://investor.juniper.net/.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks challenges the inherent complexity that comes with networking and security in the multicloud era. We do this with products, solutions and services that transform the way people connect, work and live. We simplify the process of transitioning to a secure and automated multicloud environment to enable secure, AI-driven networks that connect the world. Additional information can be found at Juniper Networks (www.juniper.net) or connect with Juniper on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

Juniper Networks, the Juniper Networks logo, Juniper, and Junos, and other trademarks listed here are registered trademarks of Juniper Networks, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts

Investor Relations:
Jess Lubert

Juniper Networks

+ 1 (408) 936-3734

jlubert@juniper.net

Media Relations:
Leslie Moore

Juniper Networks

+ 1 (408) 936-5767

llmoore@juniper.net

